Malaysia's Jobless Rate Rises to Six-Month High

Malaysia's jobless rate has risen to a six-month high, with the unemployment rate reaching 3.0% in April 2026. The labour market remains relatively strong, but economists warn of uncertainties affecting economic expansion and labour market performance.

Malaysia 's jobless rate rose in April to a six-month high as the increase in unemployed people outpaced hirings, reported by The Edge. The country's unemployment rate rose to 3.0% in April 2026, the highest level in six months.

Despite this increase, the labour market remains relatively strong by international standards, with economists generally viewing a 3% unemployment rate as close to full employment. People are expressing frustration with the demanding job market, coupled with challenging economic conditions. The discussion is about how difficult the job market has become, especially for junior and mid-level workers.

Uncertainties arising from the global energy crisis, geopolitical developments, and external demand conditions may affect the pace of economic expansion and labour market performance, the DOSM cautioned. People are suggesting taking a job to survive and planning for comfort later.

On the other hand, people are questioning why the job market is so demanding, yet the pay is deemed unfair. Malaysia's unemployment remains relatively low overall, but job creation appears to be slowing. In such an environment, it may be prudent to secure available opportunities rather than adopt a prolonged wait-and-see approach, as future openings could become more competitive





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Malaysia Jobless Rate Unemployment Labour Market Economic Uncertainty

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