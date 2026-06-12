Malaysia's state polls to serve as referendum on PM Anwar's leadership

Malaysia's upcoming state assembly polls in Johor and Negeri Sembilan are shaping up into a referendum on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's leadership, with far-reaching national consequences.

The upcoming state assembly polls in Johor and Negeri Sembilan are fast shaping into Malaysia 's most consequential electoral contests, serving as unintended referendums of PM Anwar's leadership with far-reaching national consequences, says CNA's Leslie Lopez.

The polls in the two states are shaping up into a referendum for Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Should this new realignment secure public traction, the ramifications will spread well beyond the two states, with serious consequences for Anwar and his embattled Unity Government. The state polls could determine whether Anwar serves out his full term as prime minister since taking office in November 2022, or he could be forced to call for an early general election outside his control.

One thing is certain: Multi-racial Malaysia is entering a new political cycle that could seriously test the notion among foreign investors that the resource-rich nation, particularly in hydrocarbon deposits, is an oasis of stability at a time of global economic and political upheaval. While remaining in Anwar's Unity Government at the federal level, the party is brazenly undermining Malaysia's first multi-coalition government by orchestrating potentially divisive state assembly elections in Johor and Negeri Sembilan.

The party, whose president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is also one of the two deputy prime ministers in the Cabinet, has also declared that it and its allies in the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition would be UMNO and BN also plan a free-for-all in the Negeri Sembilan assembly, which has 36 state constituencies up for grabs. The fracture in PN, which ordinarily would have been a boon for the Unity Government, has instead turned into something more dangerous for Anwar: a potential electoral pact between PAS, a breakaway Bersatu faction led by Muhyiddin's former deputy Hamzah Zainuddin and UMNO.

The new collaboration, representing a potentially powerful Malay-Muslim political bloc, is likely to be tested in the upcoming Johor and Negeri Sembilan state assembly polls. Should it hold, it would demonstrate that the opposition can unify without Muhyiddin and that UMNO - despite its humiliation of only emerging with 24 seats in the November 2022 general election - remains a necessary component for a Malay-majority government.

There is growing public unhappiness with his leadership due to the convergence of economic pressures facing ordinary Malaysians, stalled institutional reforms and internal political pressures. Inflation and the rising cost of living are consistently cited as the number one problem facing Malaysians. The government's energy subsidy bill, which currently averages around RM7 billion (US$1.72 billion) monthly, is straining public finances and stoking anxiety over potential subsidy cuts.

There is also widespread public unease over the government's expansion of the sales and services tax. For example, Bersih, the country's premier civil society dedicated to electoral reform and democratic institutional strengthening, has given the Anwar administration low marks for reform progress. The potential consolidation of the Malay-Muslim parties come at a time when the ruling PH coalition is facing serious internal stresses.

Anwar's own Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), a Malay-majority multi-ethnic political entity that is wracked by structural and ideological fractures, suffered a major blow in mid-May when two of its brightest second-echelon leaders, former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, and former Natural Resources Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, left the party and resigned as elected Members of Parliament. The party, now reduced to 29 seats in Parliament, continues to struggle to expand its appeal beyond Anwar's personal base





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Malaysia PM Anwar State Assembly Polls Referendum Leadership

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