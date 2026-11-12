Najib Can Be Returned to Jail If He Breaches House Arrest Terms, Malaysia Says

Malaysia's home minister detailed strict house arrest conditions for former PM Najib Razak, warning he will be sent back to prison if any are violated, while denying double standards over his pardon.

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak can be returned to prison if he breaches any conditions of his house arrest, Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told parliament on Thursday.

Najib was moved from jail to his home in one of Kuala Lumpur's most exclusive suburbs on Tuesday. The 73-year-old is serving the remainder of his sentence for a graft conviction linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a state investment fund he co-founded while in power. King Sultan Ibrahim granted him a royal pardon in September allowing house arrest. Saifuddin detailed the terms for the first time.

Also read Najib Razak Begins House Arrest Under Strict Conditions in Malaysia

House arrest conditions for former prime minister

Najib can live with immediate family members, including any wives, children, in-laws and grandchildren, but cannot make public statements or use social media. He is barred from public gatherings and political activities. The ex-premier cannot use phones or other telecommunication devices, accept visitors, or leave the premises without prior permission from the Prisons Department. He must also attend a rehabilitation programme.

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The minister did not say if Najib was fitted with a monitoring tag. In the conditions provided, if there is a violation, then the party who violates the conditions will immediately be returned to Kajang Prison or any prison determined by the Commissioner General of the Prisons Department, Saifuddin said. Najib must attend rehabilitation and will be immediately returned to jail if he violates any conditions.

Saifuddin said he rejected an appeal from Najib to add a second residence, as only one property was listed on the original pardon order. He is considering several other requests made by the former premier. September's royal pardon was Najib's second, after the country's previous king halved his original 12-year sentence in 2024. He also faces an additional 15-year jail sentence after being convicted of corruption in another 1MDB-linked case last year, and is appealing that verdict.

Prosecutors say 1 billion dollars linked to Najib

Najib has consistently denied wrongdoing and maintains he was made a scapegoat for the scandal at 1MDB. US investigators say at least 4.5 billion dollars was stolen in a complex, globe-spanning scheme. Prosecutors have said more than 1 billion dollars ended up in accounts linked to Najib. Saifuddin denied accusations of double standards after lawmakers raised concerns over unequal sentencing between ordinary people and those in power.

Anyone who has been convicted and sentenced can seek a pardon after exhausting all other legal processes, he said. That is everyone's right. The rich, the poor, ordinary or powerful. That is what the law provides, he said.

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Saifuddin said he would also recommend the government declassify the minutes from the pardons board that advised the king on Najib's bid for clemency to provide transparency. The king, a position held in rotation by Malaysia's nine regional sultans, plays a largely ceremonial role but has constitutional authority to grant pardons.

Transparency International urges equal treatment before law

Transparency International Malaysia president Raymon Ram said the king's constitutional prerogative must be respected, but legitimate concerns over fairness, accountability and equal treatment before the law should still be addressed. Any perception of preferential treatment risks weakening confidence in our institutions and the credibility of our commitment to the rule of law, he told Reuters. Anti-graft activists called on the government to introduce a framework governing house arrest, covering the types of crimes, who qualifies and the procedures involved.

You cannot provide house arrest to some for corruption, and let others languish in jail, said Jerald Joseph, director of human rights organisation Pusat Komas. Najib was prime minister from 2009 to 2018 and was sent to jail four years ago after being found guilty in the 1MDB case.