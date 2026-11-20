Malaysia's Cabinet has agreed to send 10,000 Rohingya refugees to Turkey through a three-to-six-month vocational training program, as part of efforts to manage the refugee situation humanely.

Malaysia's Cabinet has agreed to resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkey through a structured skills training programme, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Friday.

Zahid, who chairs the Cabinet Committee on Foreign Workers, said he proposed the plan after his recent official working visit to Turkey. The initiative aims to address the Rohingya refugee situation in a more coordinated, effective and humane manner.

Also read UN court rules on Myanmar genocide case against Rohingya

Rohingya Resettlement Plan Announced

"In addressing the situation of refugees, we must uphold our immigration laws while giving due consideration to humanitarian concerns," Zahid said in a press statement. The announcement came a day after the International Court of Justice ruled that killings and widespread sexual violence against the Rohingya by Myanmar's security forces in 2017 amounted to state-sponsored genocide. The crackdown that year triggered a mass exodus of Rohingya to neighbouring countries, including Malaysia.

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Zahid welcomed Turkey's agreement to receive the 10,000 refugees under the plan. He called it an important step towards a long-term solution to an issue that has long posed challenges for migration management and national security.

"I welcome the government of Turkey's agreement to receive 10,000 Rohingya refugees," he said. The refugees will undergo a Technical and Vocational Education and Training programme lasting three to six months. The training will focus on practical skills in demand among employers across various industries in Turkey. Participants will then be better equipped to find work and contribute to Turkey's economy, subject to the country's rules and regulations.

Zahid said Putrajaya will work with Turkish authorities, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and relevant agencies to coordinate participant selection, training, documentation and resettlement.

"Implementation will take into account industry needs, the consent of the individuals concerned and applicable international rules," he said. He said the initiative aligns with UNHCR principles for lasting solutions for refugees, including resettlement in a third country, with due regard for their safety, protection and dignity.

Legal and Regional Context

"Our cooperation with Turkey could serve as a model for how countries can work together to manage refugee resettlement in an orderly, sustainable and dignified manner," he said. Malaysia has faced pressure to send Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar amid rising tensions with local communities. In July, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Myanmar had agreed to take 5,000 Rohingya asylum seekers from Malaysia.

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However, UNHCR said it did not support returns to Myanmar given the ongoing conflict there. According to UNHCR figures, Malaysia hosted about 126,000 Rohingya registered with the agency as of the end of February, Bernama reported. Overall, Malaysia had about 193,000 registered refugees from Myanmar at the end of February, around two-thirds of them Rohingya, according to UNHCR.

The resettlement plan would be one of the biggest initiatives involving the Rohingya since the 2017 military crackdown in their native Rakhine state. The proposal is part of the government's efforts to address the refugee situation in a more structured way, Zahid said. He added that the government will ensure the process respects international rules and the consent of the individuals involved.

Refugee Situation in Malaysia

The programme is expected to provide participants with skills that match labour market needs in Turkey, helping them integrate and contribute. Malaysia's move follows years of challenges in managing a large refugee population without formal recognition of refugee status. The government has balanced humanitarian concerns with national security and immigration enforcement. The Cabinet committee chaired by Zahid oversees foreign worker policies and has been central to discussions on refugee management.

The deputy prime minister's trip to Turkey paved the way for the agreement, which he described as a model for international cooperation. Turkey has not yet publicly commented on the details of the programme. The resettlement is expected to begin after coordination with UNHCR and Turkish authorities on selection and documentation. Rohingya refugees in Malaysia often live in precarious conditions and face risk of detention or deportation.

The new plan offers a path to third-country resettlement for a portion of them, though tens of thousands remain in limbo. The initiative comes as global attention on the Rohingya crisis persists, with the ICJ genocide ruling highlighting the severity of past atrocities. Malaysia's plan is seen as a step towards durable solutions for some refugees.