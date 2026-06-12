Malaysia State Elections Set for Johor and Negeri Sembilan

Johor and Negeri Sembilan head to polls in July and August respectively, with Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan, allies in the federal unity government, facing off in crucial state elections.

Two Malaysian states are poised to hold pivotal state elections in the coming weeks, with Johor in the south going to the polls on July 11 and Negeri Sembilan in the west following on August 1.

These elections are seen as crucial tests for the federal unity government, which comprises an alliance of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), as these coalitions will compete against each other in the state contests. The outcome could influence political stability at the national level. Both states have been under BN administration, but PH has been gaining ground in recent by-elections. The campaign periods are short, requiring parties to mobilize quickly.

Nomination day for Johor is June 27, where candidates will file their papers for all 56 state assembly seats. With over 2.7 million registered voters, Johor's election will be a major logistical undertaking. The state has a diverse electorate, including rural Malay-majority areas and urban Chinese-majority constituencies. Key issues expected to dominate include the economy, cost of living, and infrastructure development.

The Johor election is particularly significant because it will be the first state poll since the 15th general election, and it will test whether the ruling alliance can maintain its electoral pact. In Negeri Sembilan, nominations are set for July 18 for all 36 seats. The state has nearly 900,000 eligible voters. This election is also under scrutiny because Negeri Sembilan has a mix of urban and semi-urban seats that could swing either way.

The PH coalition, led by Anwar Ibrahim, hopes to retain several seats it won in previous elections, while BN aims to consolidate its strongholds. The campaigns will likely highlight achievements of the unity government, such as economic recovery post-pandemic, but also criticisms over rising prices. The Election Commission has announced strict standard operating procedures to ensure safety amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns, though cases have declined sharply.

Voter turnout is expected to be moderate, compared to the high turnout in the 2022 general election. Observers note that the outcome of these two state elections could set the tone for upcoming polls in other states, such as Selangor and Penang, which are expected later this year. The results may also affect the leadership dynamics within the ruling coalitions. For now, both BN and PH are deploying their top leaders to campaign across rural areas and urban centers.

Meanwhile, the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) will contest independently, fielding candidates in all seats. PN has been critical of the unity government and aims to capture disaffected voters, particularly among the Malay community. The elections will be closely watched as indicators of public sentiment ahead of the next general election scheduled for 2027. Analysts believe that a strong performance by either coalition could reshape the political landscape in Malaysia for years to come





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Malaysia Elections Johor Negeri Sembilan Barisan Nasional Pakatan Harapan

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