Malaysia state polls test Anwar's coalition amid internal rifts over race and religion

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's coalition faces a test in state elections as internal tensions over ethnic policies and reform pace emerge, with Barisan Nasional contesting independently in Johor.

Malaysia is gearing up for a series of state elections that will serve as a key barometer of public confidence in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim 's coalition government, amid growing internal friction over ethnic and religious policies.

The polls, set for the states of Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Sarawak, come as Anwar's Pakatan Harapan bloc and its uneasy partner, the Barisan Nasional coalition, struggle to maintain unity. While these elections will not immediately threaten Anwar's majority in the national Parliament, a poor showing could embolden rivals and weaken his coalition's prospects for the next general election, due by early 2028.

At the heart of the tensions are disagreements over how to navigate Malaysia's complex ethnic and religious landscape. Anwar's Pakatan Harapan, which draws support from urban and progressive voters, has faced criticism from its own base for moving too slowly on reforms, such as anti-corruption measures and greater secularism.

Meanwhile, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the dominant party within Barisan Nasional, has pushed for more conservative policies favoring ethnic Malays and Islam. A particularly contentious issue has been UMNO's advocacy for a royal pardon for former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is serving a prison sentence for corruption-a move that Pakatan sees as undermining the rule of law.

These differences have spilled over into seat allocation for the state polls, with Barisan Nasional declaring it will contest Johor independently, without Pakatan's backing, a rare break from their national alliance. Negeri Sembilan, currently governed by Pakatan, was not due for an election until late 2028, but the decision to hold polls earlier has been driven by the chance to align with other states to save costs.

Pakatan will contest all 36 seats there, aiming to replicate its 2018 victory when it won 17. In Johor, Barisan Nasional will go it alone, testing whether UMNO can regain its former dominance without help from Pakatan. For Anwar, the stakes are high: a vote of no confidence could trigger further fragmentation and give ammunition to the opposition Perikatan Nasional, an Islamist-leaning coalition that has gained traction with Malay voters.

Political analysts say the results will signal whether Anwar's broad but fragile coalition can survive until 2028, or if early federal elections might be forced. The Election Commission has not set exact dates, but the polls are expected within months. Observers note that Melaka and Sarawak will also hold elections soon, adding to the electoral calendar. For now, Anwar's government survives, but the state polls will reveal whether the cracks in his alliance are manageable or fatal.

The outcome will shape Malaysia's political trajectory, influencing policies on everything from economic reforms to race relations. With voters increasingly frustrated by rising living costs and slow change, the coming elections are a critical juncture for a nation seeking stability in a fragmented landscape





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