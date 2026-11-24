Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia will continue working with Myanmar's military-backed government on repatriating refugees after the ICJ ruled a 2017 crackdown on Rohingya amounted to genocide. He also said Turkey is not ready to resettle Rohingya refugees from Malaysia.

Malaysia will continue engaging with Myanmar's military-backed government on repatriating refugees, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday, after a ruling last week by the UN's top court that a 2017 crackdown by Myanmar security forces on the Rohingya ethnic minority amounted to genocide.

Anwar said his engagements with Myanmar's former junta chief-turned-President Min Aung Hlaing were part of efforts to safeguard Malaysia's interests and were in line with the International Court of Justice ruling, which was to guarantee a safe and dignified return for those fleeing persecution. Malaysia had hosted Min Aung Hlaing last month as the two countries worked to repatriate thousands of Myanmar nationals, despite criticisms from rights groups that the move risked legitimising Myanmar's government and posed dangers for those being returned amid an ongoing civil war.

Also read Tongue-in-cheek moment between Malaysia PM Anwar and Japanese PM goes viral

Anwar Defends Repatriation Strategy To Parliament

Anwar acknowledged that many asylum-seekers in Malaysia were victims of atrocities carried out by the Myanmar regime, but said Malaysia could no longer afford to host refugees. He said hoping for them to be resettled in third countries had not worked. Has inviting the president of Myanmar to Malaysia helped solve the problem? The answer is yes, he told parliament.

Advertisement

He added that Myanmar authorities had given assurances that anyone sent back would not be harmed. Malaysia has not abandoned its principles of upholding the rights of the people of Myanmar, Anwar said. He added that his government remained supportive of a peace plan brokered between Myanmar's military and the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN. Malaysia has grown increasingly frustrated by the presence of refugees in the country.

It says hosting them has become a financial burden and a security risk. As of August, there were 225,740 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR in Malaysia. Around 90 per cent of them were from Myanmar, according to the agency's data. Malaysia has sent back over 10,000 Myanmar nationals to their country since January.

Malaysia Plans Further Deportations As Turkey Rejects Resettlement

It was unclear if any Rohingya were among those returned. Malaysia plans to send back another 1,500 Myanmar nationals on three navy vessels sent by Myanmar on Dec 6 to 7, Anwar said. In a related matter, Anwar said Turkey was not ready to consider Malaysia's request to resettle Rohingya refugees. This came days after Ankara denied it would take in around 10,000 currently living in the Southeast Asian country.

Malaysia had said on Friday that it would resettle the refugees in Turkey through a skills training programme. The announcement was later removed from Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's Facebook page without explanation. Ahmad Zahid had made the request as part of Malaysia's efforts to reduce the number of refugees in the country, Anwar said. But Turkey declined as it was already hosting some 4 million refugees from other nations.

Advertisement

The Turkish side has stated firmly that because they already have many responsibilities, they are not ready, Anwar said. The ICJ ruling last week found that a 2017 crackdown by Myanmar security forces on the Rohingya ethnic minority amounted to genocide. Anwar's comments on Tuesday were his first extensive remarks since that ruling. Rights groups have warned that repatriating refugees to Myanmar could put them at risk amid the ongoing civil war.

Malaysia Balances Humanitarian Concerns With National Security

Malaysia has defended its engagement with Myanmar's government as necessary to address the refugee situation. Malaysia's parliament heard that the government remains committed to upholding the rights of the people of Myanmar while also managing the financial and security challenges of hosting refugees. Anwar said the approach balances humanitarian concerns with national interests. The planned return of 1,500 Myanmar nationals on three navy vessels in December is part of the ongoing repatriation efforts.

It remains unclear whether Rohingya refugees will be included in that group. Malaysia has not specified how it selects individuals for return.