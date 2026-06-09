Malaysia to Facilitate Cross-Border Voting for Johoreans in Singapore

Malaysia's Home Ministry will help Johoreans working in Singapore return home to vote in the state election, with specific measures depending on polling dates set by the Election Commission.

Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs will facilitate the return of Johoreans working in Singapore to cast their votes in the upcoming Johor state election, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Tuesday.

Speaking in Batu Pahat, Saifuddin noted that the choice of polling day would significantly impact cross-border travel between Singapore and Malaysia. He emphasized that his ministry, through the Immigration Department and related agencies, would implement measures to ease border crossings for outstation voters. The specifics of these measures will depend on the key election dates to be announced by the Election Commission after its meeting on Friday.

When asked about fast-lane facilities at land checkpoints, Saifuddin stated that the Home Ministry would respond based on that announcement. More than 1.18 million Malaysians are estimated to be working in Singapore, with about 400,000 commuting daily across the Causeway, according to Human Resources Minister R. Ramanan in a February interview with The Star. This massive daily flow makes the Johor state election a logistical challenge, as many Johoreans residing in Singapore must travel back to vote.

The facilitation measures are crucial to ensure high voter turnout among this group, which could influence the election outcome. The Election Commission is expected to announce the polling date and related logistics soon, balancing the need for smooth cross-border movement with pandemic precautions if any. The Johor state election is seen as a key test for the ruling coalition, and ensuring that overseas Johoreans can vote easily is a priority for the government.

The Home Ministry's proactive stance reflects an awareness of the economic and social ties binding Johor and Singapore. Daily commuters contribute significantly to both economies, and their voting rights are protected under Malaysian law. By coordinating with Singaporean authorities, Malaysia aims to minimize disruption for these workers while upholding democratic processes. The final decision on polling day and special arrangements will be revealed after the Election Commission's meeting, with implementation details to follow from the Home Ministry





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