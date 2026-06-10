Malaysia to set up special lanes for Johor voters returning from Singapore for state polls

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says the ministry will respond accordingly after the Election Commission announces key dates for the Johor state election. Special fast lanes at immigration checkpoints are being considered to facilitate voters returning from Singapore.

The Malaysia n home ministry will respond accordingly once the Election Commission announces key dates for the Johor state polls on Friday, said Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Speaking to reporters at an event in Batu Pahat on Tuesday, Saifuddin stated that the home ministry and the immigration department would make necessary arrangements after the Election Commission reveals the timeline for the snap polls. He emphasized that the authorities will accommodate any measures to facilitate Johor voters participation in the democratic process on polling day, to the best of their ability. This was reported by local news outlet Free Malaysia Today.

Johor state assembly was dissolved on June 1, paving the way for a snap election to be held within the next 60 days, by July 31. The choice of polling day, whether Saturday or Sunday, will have different impacts on the flow of people through the Malaysia-Singapore border crossings, Saifuddin noted.

He was referring to the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar customs, immigration and quarantine complex linked to the Woodlands Causeway and the Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ linked to the Tuas Second Link. During Malaysia 2022 General Elections, Johor authorities prepared about 20 dedicated car lanes at the BSI complex to ease the journey of thousands of Malaysians returning from Singapore to vote, as reported by The Star.

Similarly, in a 2019 parliamentary by-election for Tanjung Piai in Johor Pontian district, a special lane was opened for Singapore-based voters. Over 2.7 million voters are eligible to vote in the 16th Johor state election, announced the Election Commission on Tuesday. Approximately 42,000 election workers, including 56 returning officers, are expected to be appointed to manage the polls.

There are 56 seats in the Johor state assembly, currently with 40 held by Barisan Nasional, 12 by the Pakatan Harapan pact led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, three by Perikatan Nasional, and one by Malaysian United Democratic Alliance. Besides Johor, the Election Commission meeting on Friday will also decide the election timeline for Negeri Sembilan state polls.

The Johor state election is seen as a key test for the political alliances, particularly for UMNO, which has been pushing for early elections in its stronghold states. Analysts suggest that the streamlining of border crossings for voters abroad, especially in Singapore where many Malaysians work, could influence voter turnout. The home ministry commitment to respond accordingly signals a proactive approach to ensure high participation.

With over two million voters, the logistics of managing cross-border travel and ensuring safety amid ongoing health protocols remain a priority. The Election Commission is expected to announce not only the polling date but also nomination day and campaign period restrictions. Political parties have already begun preparations, with candidates being shortlisted and manifestos drafted. The addition of special lanes at immigration checkpoints is a proven strategy to ease congestion and encourage voter turnout among the Malaysian diaspora.

The previous use of such measures during the 2018 general election and the Tanjung Piai by-election demonstrated effectiveness in reducing waiting times. Authorities are likely to deploy similar arrangements, possibly adding more lanes or extending operating hours. The home ministry coordination with the immigration department and the police will be crucial to ensure smooth movement on polling day. Saifuddin remarks indicate a whole-of-government approach to facilitate the democratic process.

Meanwhile, the political landscape in Johor remains fragmented, with multiple coalitions vying for power. The 56-seat assembly requires a simple majority of 29 seats to form government. Barisan Nasional, led by UMNO, currently holds the most seats but faces challenges from Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional. The outcome will have implications for federal politics, as Johor is a bellwether state.

The Election Commission decision on polling day, expected to be either a Saturday or Sunday, will significantly impact voter turnout from Singapore. Many Malaysian workers in Singapore commute daily or return on weekends, so a Sunday poll might be more convenient. The home ministry readiness to respond accordingly provides flexibility to adapt to the chosen date. The focus on facilitating voters reflects the government commitment to ensuring a high turnout and a credible electoral process





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