Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke resigns as Najib begins house arrest

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook has announced his resignation effective immediately once Najib Razak returns home to serve house arrest, after UMNO paid the RM50 million fine.

Malaysia n Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook has announced his resignation after former prime minister Najib Razak left Kajang Prison to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

Loke said his stance on the matter had not changed and that his resignation would take effect the moment Najib arrives home. Loke said he had been informed that the RM50 million payment issue involving Najib had been settled at the High Court this morning and that he would be released from prison.

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Saifuddin Clarifies Najib Release Status

However, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had informed him that Najib had not yet been allowed to return home. He added he had also received confirmation that Najib had been taken to a dental clinic for an examination, as scheduled, following media reports that the former prime minister had left Kajang Prison.

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Loke reiterated that his resignation would take effect immediately once Najib arrived at his residence, adding that he would submit an additional letter to Anwar to formalise the matter. My resignation letter had already been submitted earlier and my position remained unchanged, he said. Asked whether Anwar had contacted him over the matter, Loke said they had spoken after the Cabinet meeting, but maintained that he would remain consistent with his earlier position.

This is my party's decision and I will abide by it, he added. Earlier on Friday, Najib's United Malays National Organisation party said it has paid the RM50 million fine imposed on him, paving the way for the former premier to serve his remaining jail sentence under house arrest.

Sultan Ibrahim Grants Conditional Pardon

Malaysia's king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar granted Najib a conditional pardon on Sep 18, which allowed him to serve the remainder of his six-year prison term until Aug 23, 2028, at home. This pardon was subject to a payment of the RM50 million fine, among other conditions. Loke, who is also Democratic Action Party chief, had previously said his resignation was a party decision to convey its disagreement with the conditional royal pardon.

The moment Datuk Seri Najib sets foot in his home, that's when I will resign, he told reporters on Friday, adding that he will send a letter to Anwar regarding his decision. DAP is part of the governing Pakatan Harapan coalition with Anwar's Parti Keadilan Rakyat.

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I would like to record my appreciation to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for the trust and mandate given to me throughout my 47 months serving as Transport Minister, from December 2022 until today, he said at a press conference. Meanwhile, Loke said he had chaired a post-Cabinet meeting at the Transport Ministry today to settle administrative matters and ensure a smooth transition of duties.

Although my resignation will take effect immediately once Najib arrives home, I have already been invited by the Ministry's secretary-general M. Jana Santhiran to attend the Deepavali celebration next Wednesday. Therefore, I will return on Wednesday and that may also be my last official engagement with the ministry, he said. He also expressed his appreciation to the ministry's secretary-general, deputy secretaries-general, division secretaries and all ministry officials for their co-operation and support throughout his tenure.

Ministry Projects Continue As Scheduled

On the ministry's ongoing plans and initiatives, Loke said all programmes would continue as scheduled, expressing confidence in the ability of its officers to ensure continuity. Among the initiatives, he said the MyKomuter50 programme would be launched by December, while East Coast Rail Link was scheduled to begin operations on Dec 12. He added that the Rapid Transit System project was also scheduled to begin in February.

Loke said he would continue supporting the ministry even after leaving the Cabinet, as he would remain a Member of Parliament. I am still a Member of Parliament, so I will continue to provide support to the ministry's officers. Whatever I can help with or contribute, I will do so, he said. Earlier reports said that Najib would serve his sentence alone under the supervision of the prison department, with family visits also restricted.