Malaysia Transport Minister Orders Maximum Punitive Action After LRT Derailment

Transport Minister Anthony Loke has ordered maximum punitive action against Prasarana Malaysia Bhd after an LRT derailment near Chan Sow Lin station, stressing accountability for top management. The incident on the Ampang-Sri Petaling Line, which safely evacuated all 25 passengers, has intensified public frustration over rail reliability and sparked calls for reform.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke has ordered maximum punitive action against Prasarana Malaysia Bhd following a Light Rail Transit (LRT) derailment near Chan Sow Lin station, emphasizing that no member of top management will escape accountability.

The incident occurred on the Ampang-Sri Petaling Line, which Loke described as very serious. He directed the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to conduct an investigation and instructed a special task force to report its findings to the Cabinet. Although all 25 passengers were safely evacuated without injuries, Loke warned that safety standards cannot be compromised in public transport.

This derailment comes just weeks after repeated breakdowns on the Kelana Jaya Line, further disrupting commuters and raising concerns about the overall reliability of Malaysia's rail services. The latest incident has intensified public frustration, with many Malaysians questioning the competence of both the operator and regulatory oversight. The derailment has sparked widespread anger on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter).

One user called for Transport Minister Anthony Loke to resign, reflecting growing discontent among commuters who feel train services have deteriorated in recent years. However, other commenters argue that blaming the minister alone is misguided. One user pointed out that Prasarana and Rapid KL's leadership also bear responsibility, and suggested that public scrutiny should focus on the operator's management quality rather than ministerial resignation.

Another commenter noted that Malaysia's public transport problems are not new, citing similar breakdowns during former Prime Minister Najib Razak's administration. These discussions highlight a deeper systemic issue within the country's rail infrastructure and management. Public transport enthusiasts have weighed in on the derailment's impact. One user noted that the damage is extensive, with power systems needing restoration and repairs likely to take several days.

The tracks appeared dented, which may complicate recovery efforts. On a positive note, the rolling stock involved in the accident was not severely damaged and does not need to be written off. Many commuters are surprised that the derailment struck the Ampang-Sri Petaling Line, which had generally avoided the chronic issues plaguing the Kelana Jaya Line. This incident has shaken public confidence even further, as this line was seen as relatively stable.

Malaysians hope the disruption serves as a wake-up call for the ministry, prompting stronger oversight and reforms to prevent similar accidents in the future. The recurring problems across multiple lines have eroded trust in the country's public transport system, and commuters are demanding immediate action to ensure safety and reliability





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