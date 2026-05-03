Malaysia Warns of Rising Monkey Malaria Cases in Sabah, Urges Immediate Treatment

Malaysian Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad highlights the growing threat of monkey malaria in Sabah, attributing the increase to deforestation and human encroachment on wildlife habitats. With one fatality already recorded in 2026, the minister emphasizes the need for early detection and treatment to combat the zoonotic disease, which is transmitted by mosquitoes from macaque monkeys to humans.

Malaysian Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has issued a stern warning about the alarming rise in monkey malaria cases in Sabah , urging immediate medical attention for those experiencing symptoms.

The zoonotic disease, transmitted from macaque monkeys to humans via mosquito bites, has already claimed one life in the first four months of 2026. Hotspots for the disease include Ranau, Kudat, and Tawau, where deforestation and human encroachment into wildlife habitats have intensified contact between humans and monkeys. Dr Dzulkefly emphasized that the situation is serious and should not be taken lightly, as early detection and treatment are critical to preventing severe outcomes.

All health clinics and hospitals in the region are equipped to detect and manage the disease, he noted. The surge in monkey malaria cases is closely linked to environmental degradation, particularly the extensive clearing of forest areas for plantations and rural development. Dr Dzulkefly explained that the encroachment into wildlife habitats is not an act of aggression by monkeys but a consequence of humans disrupting their natural environment.

This increased interaction has led to a higher risk of zoonotic transmission, exacerbated by poor waste management practices that attract monkeys into human settlements. To mitigate the risk, the minister stressed the importance of controlled land clearing, sustainable environmental management, and proper waste disposal to reduce monkey presence in populated areas.

The primary symptom of monkey malaria is a recurring fever, often accompanied by chills and sweating at intervals of 12, 36, or 72 hours, depending on the type of malaria. High-risk groups include individuals engaged in logging, research, ecotourism, and outdoor recreation, as they are more likely to be exposed to mosquito bites. Treatment typically lasts three days but can extend up to two weeks, depending on the severity of the infection.

Dr Dzulkefly reiterated the urgency of seeking medical help at the first sign of symptoms to prevent the disease from reaching a critical stage. The ministry is closely monitoring the situation and working to raise public awareness about the risks and preventive measures





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Monkey Malaria Sabah Zoonotic Disease Deforestation Public Health

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