Malaysian Actor-Singer Jalil Hamid Dies in His Sleep

Beloved Malaysian actor and singer Jalil Hamid, known for his roles in films like Driving School and Baginda, and his popular Hari Raya songs, has passed away at the age of 68. He died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Monday, May 4th.

The Malaysia n entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Jalil Hamid , a beloved actor and singer renowned for his contributions to Malaysia n films and his iconic Hari Raya songs.

Hamid passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Monday, May 4th, leaving behind a legacy spanning over four decades. The news was confirmed by his daughter, Afiqah Jalil, who shared the heartbreaking details of his passing with Malaysian news outlet mStar. According to Afiqah, her father woke up for his morning prayers as usual, but when her mother attempted to rouse him later in the day, he was unresponsive.

This sudden loss has deeply affected family, friends, and fans across the nation. Jalil Hamid’s career began in the early 1980s, and he quickly established himself as a versatile performer capable of captivating audiences through both his acting and singing. He was a familiar face on the Malaysian silver screen, appearing in a diverse range of films that showcased his talent and charisma.

His roles in popular movies such as Driving School (1990), Baginda (1997), Zombi Kampung Pisang (2007), and Lelaki Harapan Dunia (2014) cemented his status as a prominent figure in the Malaysian film industry. Beyond his acting prowess, Jalil Hamid was also celebrated for his musical contributions, particularly his heartwarming Hari Raya songs. His songs, Bila Sebut Pasal Raya and Dendang Hari Raya, both released in 1998, became synonymous with the festive season, bringing joy and nostalgia to generations of Malaysians.

These songs continue to be played widely during Hari Raya celebrations, serving as a poignant reminder of his artistic talent and cultural impact. Jalil Hamid’s health had been a concern in recent years. He was previously diagnosed with heart disease and underwent surgery in July 2022. Following the surgery, he experienced a period of significant weight loss and a diminished appetite, raising concerns among his loved ones.

However, in 2024, he shared positive updates on social media, expressing gratitude for improvements in his health and his ability to enjoy meals again. This brief period of renewed well-being offered a glimmer of hope to his fans, making his sudden passing all the more shocking and heartbreaking. Throughout his illustrious career, Jalil Hamid received numerous accolades for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

He was honored with the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Baginda at the 13th Malaysia Film Festival, and again for his role in Calon Syurga at the Anugerah Skrin in 2016. These awards were a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication to his craft. His colleagues and peers often praised his professionalism, humility, and genuine warmth, making him a respected and beloved figure within the industry.

The outpouring of grief and tributes following his death underscores the profound impact he had on the lives of those who knew him and those who were touched by his work. Following his passing, Jalil Hamid’s body was taken to Al Munawwarah Mosque in Shah Alam, Selangor, where prayers were held for his soul. He was then laid to rest at a Muslim cemetery, surrounded by family, friends, and fans who came to pay their final respects.

His daughter, Afiqah Jalil, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, requesting prayers for her father’s ease and for his placement among the righteous. The Malaysian entertainment industry has lost a true icon, and his absence will be deeply felt. Jalil Hamid’s legacy will live on through his memorable performances, his beloved songs, and the countless lives he touched with his talent and kindness.

He is survived by his wife and children, who are mourning his loss and seeking solace in the memories of a life well-lived. His contributions to Malaysian art and culture will continue to be celebrated for years to come, ensuring that his name remains etched in the hearts of Malaysians everywhere. The news of his death serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones.

Jalil Hamid’s story is a testament to the power of art to connect people and to leave a lasting impact on the world





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Jalil Hamid Malaysian Actor Malaysian Singer Hari Raya Songs Driving School Baginda Zombi Kampung Pisang Lelaki Harapan Dunia Death Obituary Entertainment Industry Malaysia Afiqah Jalil Heart Disease

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