Malaysian authorities say a syndicate with air force personnel used military aircraft and aviation facilities to smuggle about three tonnes of methamphetamine worth 156 million ringgit, with 13 suspects arrested in November.

Malaysian air force personnel and facilities were used to smuggle about three tonnes of methamphetamine worth 156 million ringgit, or 37.9 million US dollars, over several years, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told parliament on Thursday.

The syndicate carried out 21 drug transactions using military assets, he said, describing it as a large and established organised crime network. Two criminal cells based in Sabah on Borneo island ran the operation. The Tawau cell used military assets seven times to smuggle 1.8 tonnes of methamphetamine, while the Labuan cell transported another 1.2 tonnes over 14 transactions, according to Free Malaysia Today.

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RMAF Pilot Among Arrested Suspects

Saifuddin said the transactions dated back to August 2024 and involved air force infrastructure, including aviation facilities. Some syndicate members have already been arrested, charged and jailed, while others remain at large, he said. Police began gathering intelligence in January this year before sharing their findings with the Royal Malaysian Air Force in September and October. In operations on November 17 and November 19, 13 suspected syndicate members were arrested, including an RMAF pilot.

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The other suspects comprise seven RMAF personnel, among them five officers, and six civilians. The pilot is suspected of coordinating and transporting drugs from the Klang Valley to Sabah, said Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan on Wednesday. The initial operation and arrests were carried out by the RMAF Provost Marshal Branch because the area concerned was under military jurisdiction, before the case was handed over to police.

Police had earlier said the arrests came after drugs were found concealed in five suitcases and a box during a routine inspection at the Subang air base, about 20 km from Kuala Lumpur. That discovery led to broader raids in Sabah and areas surrounding the Malaysian capital. Authorities seized 96.64 kg of methamphetamine worth 4.83 million ringgit, along with three vehicles valued at 172,062 ringgit, Malay Mail reported.

Military Assets Used For Drug Smuggling

Saifuddin said preliminary investigations found the involvement of individuals with access to and connections with military personnel and aviation operations, which may have enabled the syndicate to exploit military facilities. This is not merely a serious criminal offence; it could also undermine the integrity of our security and defence institutions, he said. Authorities are investigating the full extent of the network, including the identities and roles of those believed to be involved in financing, planning and transporting the drugs.

This investigation has the potential to uncover a much wider organised crime network, Saifuddin said. He added that action would be taken against those implicated regardless of their position or standing, and expressed confidence that the syndicate's suspected leader would soon be apprehended. The minister said the syndicate's leader has been identified and is likely to be arrested soon.

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Scrutiny of Security and Defence Institutions

Saifuddin was asked how drug traffickers were able to exploit RMAF aviation facilities in Sabah and what measures the government was taking to prevent organised crime from infiltrating the country's defence institutions. The case has widened scrutiny of security and defence institutions in Malaysia as investigators examine how military assets were used for drug trafficking.

Malaysia's drug abuse cases have been described as being at a critical level amid the rise of Kpods, adding pressure on authorities to curb trafficking networks.