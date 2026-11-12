Malaysian Bar Challenges House Arrest for Former PM Najib Razak

The Malaysian Bar files for judicial review to overturn Pardons Board's Sept 18 house arrest order for Najib Razak, citing unconstitutionality.

The Malaysian Bar has petitioned the High Court to overturn the house arrest imposed on former Prime Minister Najib Razak, labeling the measure unconstitutional. This legal challenge targets the Pardons Board decision from September 18 that altered his sentencing conditions.

Legal Challenge to Pardons Board Decision

Legal representatives for the Malaysian Bar filed an application seeking a declaration that the entire house arrest arrangement is unlawful and void. The petition specifically names the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya, the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Law and Institutional Reform, the Commissioner General of Prisons, and Najib Razak as respondents.

Also read Najib Razak Begins House Arrest at Home After Court Order

The Bar argues that the Federal Constitution and Malaysian criminal law do not provide for house arrest as a valid form of punishment or pardon. They contend that the arrangement appears uniquely tailored to the former prime minister, raising serious concerns about equal treatment under the law.

Constitutional Legality and Public Impact

Supporting affidavits affirm that Najib's confinement at home does not qualify as a pardon, reprieve, or respite under the Federal Constitution. The Bar secretary R. Jayabalan stated that the crimes for which Najib was convicted caused colossal and lasting adverse consequences for the nation.

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Legal arguments emphasize that public welfare has suffered serious damage, with Malaysian citizens and taxpayers burdened for the foreseeable future. The Bar notes that the pardon application lacked any acceptance of guilt, contrition, or remorse, further justifying their intervention.

Court Orders and Financial Settlements

The High Court ordered the former prime minister to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest until August 23, 2028. This directive followed a conditional pardon and a full settlement of his fifty million ringgit fine on November 6.

The legal team seeks a stay on the implementation of the house arrest pending the final disposal of the judicial review. They argue that the execution should be suspended until the court issues a further order regarding the constitutionality of the arrangement.

Future Legal Proceedings and Implications

The case highlights significant tensions between executive clemency powers and judicial oversight in Malaysia. The Malaysian Bar intends to establish that the processes used to arrange the house arrest were ultra vires and null.

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Legal observers will watch closely to see if the High Court accepts the challenge. The outcome could redefine how pardons and sentence modifications are implemented for high-profile political figures in the future.