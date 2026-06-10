Malaysian Contestant Jaime Tan Wins MasterChef Challenge with Authentic Roti Canai and Coconut Curry

Jaime Tan, representing Malaysia on MasterChef: Global Gauntlet, secured victory in a World Cup-themed cook-off by preparing roti canai and coconut curry within an hour, earning praise from Gordon Ramsay and a spot in the next round.

Jaime Tan impressed judges with her roti canai and coconut curry combo during a MasterChef challenge. The 27-year-old cooking content creator, representing Malaysia on Season 16 of MasterChef: Global Gauntlet, won the challenge with her dish.

In the episode that aired on June 3, Jaime and her fellow contestants were tasked with making dishes perfect for a FIFA World Cup watch party. Jaime chose roti canai, a dish that traditionally takes hours to prepare, but she had only one hour.

Judge Tiffany Derry questioned if it was a good idea, but Jaime explained that she often makes it in an hour during her cheat meals and that the curry cooks quickly because she has a lot of experience with it. The dish held sentimental value as she recalled her father cooking it for her before he left for work. She felt pressure but said she had to win for her dad.

When presenting the roti canai to the judges, Gordon Ramsay praised its beauty and was impressed that she attempted a traditionally time-consuming dish within the constraint. He said, "It's everything you want. It feels like you've been making it for the last six hours, well done.

" Jaime's dish was named top in the Asia-Pacific region before beating winning dishes from other regions to emerge as the overall winner. As the winner, she gained immunity from elimination in the next round and a US$2,500 Home Depot gift card. She expressed confidence that she made her parents proud





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Masterchef Jaime Tan Roti Canai Coconut Curry Gordon Ramsay Cooking Competition Malaysia Immunity

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