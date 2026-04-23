Malaysian Couple Loses $80,000 to Singapore PR Scam

A Malaysian couple working in Singapore lost over $80,000 after falling victim to a scam promising permanent residency. The scammers used a Facebook advertisement and requested numerous cash payments under various pretenses.

A Malaysian couple residing in Singapore has lost over $80,000 to a sophisticated scam promising permanent residency. The couple, originally from Johor Bahru , had been working in Singapore for several years and harbored a strong desire to secure a stable future for their children by obtaining Permanent Resident (PR) status.

Their pursuit of this dream led them down a path of deceit, orchestrated through a seemingly legitimate Facebook advertisement. The advertisement, appearing last April, cleverly employed phrases like 'career planning' and 'stable path' to attract potential applicants, successfully capturing the attention of the wife, Tan, aged 28. The initial stages of the scam appeared routine. Tan and her husband were asked to provide copies of their work permits and identification cards for eligibility verification.

Following this, they received a document outlining the 'Application Process and Fee List,' detailing a series of payments including a $100 application fee, a $200 deposit, and a $1,200 'document verification fee' for each applicant. A crucial element of the deception involved a fabricated letter purportedly from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), informing the couple of their application's approval and scheduling an interview at the ICA building.

However, this interview never materialized. On the designated day, the couple received a call from the scammers, claiming their submitted information was insufficient and rendering the interview impossible. This marked the beginning of escalating financial demands. They were then pressured into investing $3,000 each into a local company and enrolling in a language centre for $5,140 per person, ostensibly to enhance their chances of success.

Despite diligently paying these fees, the couple was never required to attend any language classes. The scammers continued to exploit their desperation, introducing a new requirement: monthly 'donations' of $2,700 for six months, framed as 'enhancing social contributions.

' Each payment was acknowledged with a receipt bearing a company name and address, lending a false sense of legitimacy to the operation. The couple, unfamiliar with the PR application process, found these documents convincing and remained unsuspecting. The financial burden continued to mount as the scammers approached what they presented as the final hurdle. At the end of last year, they were informed of their final approval, contingent upon a $12,500 payment for a Re-Entry Permit.

The scammers emphasized this as the 'last step,' implying that failure to pay would result in the denial of their PR status. Desperate and having exhausted their savings, the couple complied. A particularly alarming aspect of the scam was the insistence on cash payments, with a different individual collecting the money each time. This should have raised red flags, but the couple, blinded by their hope, overlooked this suspicious practice.

However, the deception didn't end there. After the final payment of over $10,000, a new contact emerged, demanding an additional $9,800 from each of them. This final demand finally triggered their realization that they had been victims of a meticulously planned scam. The couple reported the incident to the authorities and are now grappling with the devastating financial loss and the shattered dream of securing permanent residency in Singapore.

They have expressed regret for not recognizing the warning signs earlier, particularly the repeated requests for cash payments and the lack of transparency throughout the process. This case serves as a stark reminder of the growing sophistication of online scams and the importance of exercising extreme caution when dealing with unsolicited offers, especially those involving financial transactions





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Malaysian Couple Loses $80,000 in Singapore PR ScamA Malaysian couple working in Singapore lost over $80,000 to a scam promising permanent residency. They were lured by a Facebook advertisement and subsequently asked to make numerous cash payments under various pretenses, including investment and language courses, ultimately leading to no PR approval.

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