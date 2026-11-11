Malaysian driver sentenced to 20 months for stealing Singapore deregistered cars

A 31‑year‑old Malaysian Grab driver was jailed 20 months and fined 1,390 dollars for transporting four deregistered cars from Singapore to Malaysia as part of an organised theft ring. The case highlights a surge in deregistered vehicle crimes along the Causeway.

A 31‑year‑old Malaysian former Grab driver received a 20‑month jail term and a $1,390 fine on 11 November after pleading guilty to four counts, including two counts of motor vehicle theft as part of an organised criminal group. The sentencing followed evidence that he transported four deregistered cars seized from Singapore scrap firms into Malaysia.

How the theft ring operated

The scheme relied on the practice of scrap dealers leaving vehicle keys on the tyres of unregistered cars. Abdullah, who had been hired as a driver, met Singaporean Terry Toh Kwang Huat, 53, during his work in Malaysia. Toh introduced him to Mohd Mazuan Abdullah, 39, an agent who purchased deregistered vehicles in Singapore.

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Between October and November 2025, the trio targeted four cars. On 23 October they stole a Toyota Camry parked in Sungei Kadut. After securing the keys, Toh drove it to a Woodlands car park and then to a mosque on Admiralty Road, where he left the key on the tyre. Mazuan, then in Malaysia, telephoned Abdullah and told him to pick up the car and drive it across the Causeway.

Abdullah parked the vehicle at Mazuan's condominium and earned $155 for the job. Two days later, he drove a deregistered Toyota Altis back into Malaysia, collecting an additional $78.

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Stakeholder viewpoints and legal outcomes

Deputy Public Prosecutor Santhiya Kulasakeran sought a 20‑to‑24‑month jail term, an 18‑month driving disqualification and a $1,390 disgorgement fine. She noted that Abdullah was a low‑level operative but could not deny his culpability, given his belief that the cars he drove were legitimate Malaysian‑registered vehicles.

Other participants, including Toh and Mazuan, faced separate legal actions. Their roles ranged from procurement to distribution, with Mazuan reportedly earning RM 9,500 (S$2,990) from the sale of two of the stolen vehicles.

Impact on road safety and future enforcement

The case follows a sharp rise in deregistered vehicle incidents: from 40 in 2022 to 245 in 2025. The Land Transport and Related Matters Bill, passed in February, now imposes up to two years' jail and a $20,000 fine for first‑time offenders, doubling the penalties for repeat offenders.

All four vehicles involved have been recovered in Malaysia. The sentencing serves as a warning to others who might consider exploiting the recycling industry loophole for illicit gains. The authorities will continue to monitor cross‑border vehicle activity and enforce stricter penalties to safeguard road traffic.