National Laureate A. Samad Said, author of the landmark novel Salina, died on Nov 24 at 91. Funeral prayers are scheduled for Wednesday at Masjid Saidina Abu Bakar in Bangsar before burial at Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery.

National Laureate A. Samad Said, one of Malaysia's most influential literary figures and author of the acclaimed novel Salina, died on Tuesday Nov 24 at the age of 91.

National Laureate A. Samad Said Dies At 91

He died at Kuala Lumpur Hospital. His second son, Helmy Abdul Samad, announced the death on Threads that evening. He wrote: 6.10pm. Indeed, to God we belong and to Him we shall return.

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Father has just passed away. According to Bernama, A. Samad had been admitted to hospital on Monday afternoon due to age-related ailments. He also had diabetes. Earlier on Nov 24, Helmy confirmed the writer was receiving treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur after being admitted late on Nov 23.

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He said his condition was not very good due to old age and that he also had diabetes. Another son, musician and guitarist Az Samad, said his father died peacefully, surrounded by close family members, grandchildren and friends. He also said the family was arranging funeral details and would share more information as things were confirmed. Az shared the announcement in Malay, saying the family was managing burial arrangements.

Funeral Prayers Scheduled For Wednesday Morning

Funeral prayers were scheduled for Wednesday at 10am at Masjid Saidina Abu Bakar in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, before his burial at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery. Born Abdul Samad Muhammad Said in April 1935 in Melaka, he spent much of his childhood in Singapore. He attended Sekolah Melayu Kota Raja from 1940 to 1946 and later Victoria Institution, obtaining his Senior Cambridge certificate in 1956.

His experiences growing up during the Japanese Occupation of Singapore influenced his literary work, which frequently explored social inequality and the lives of ordinary people. Affectionately known as Pak Samad, he was one of the most influential figures in modern Malay literature, with a career spanning more than seven decades. His best-known novel, Salina, published in 1961, is set in post-World War II Singapore and follows a woman struggling to survive amid poverty.

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Salina Author Spent Decades In Journalism

Considered a landmark of modern Malay literature, it has been translated into several languages, including English and French. Other notable works include Sungai Mengalir Lesu, Langit Petang and Hujan Pagi. Before becoming a full-time writer, A. Samad spent decades in journalism, beginning with publications in Singapore and Malaysia, including Fikiran Rakyat, Utusan Melayu, Utusan Zaman and Berita Harian. He later served as head of literary development at the New Straits Times newspaper group before becoming a full-time writer.

Beyond literature, he was an outspoken advocate for social justice and the Malay language. His contributions earned him numerous honours, including the Pejuang Sastera Award in 1976, the S.E. A. Write Award in 1979, the Sasterawan Negara title in 1985, the Sasterawan Nusantara Award in 1999 and the Merdeka Award in 2024. He was widely known by the honorific Datuk Seri.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Prays For Recovery

Earlier on Nov 24, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had prayed for the author's speedy recovery while he was undergoing treatment at HKL. In a social media post, Anwar described Pak Samad as a prominent cultural figure whose contributions to Malaysian literature were invaluable. He wrote: Azizah, family and I pray that Allah SWT grants Pak Samad good health, relieves him of all pain and blesses him with a speedy recovery.

Anwar also prayed that the writer's family would be granted strength and fortitude during the difficult period. In a later tribute reported by NST Online, Anwar described A. Samad as a writer who used his work to draw attention to marginalised communities and their struggles. A. Samad's son Az recalled his father's lifelong love of books and reading, saying he hoped people would continue to remember him through his writing.