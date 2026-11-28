A viral video shows a Malaysian influencer demanding an apology from a Bangkok security guard for restricting filming, sparking online debate about retail privacy and content creation rules.

A viral video captured in Bangkok has sparked significant online controversy after a Malaysia n livestreamer confronted a supermarket security guard over filming restrictions. The incident involves the influencer known online as Unicorn Online Wholesale, who was recording inside a wholesale store in Thailand. The confrontation escalated when the guard attempted to enforce store policies, leading to a heated exchange that was broadcast to her followers.

The Confrontation At Service Counter

Unicorn Online Wholesale entered the premises with her team and began livestreaming while walking through the store aisles. After the initial stream concluded, she requested to speak with the branch manager at the service counter. She insisted that the security guard be brought to her immediately for a discussion regarding the earlier interaction. Footage of this specific event was later uploaded by Facebook user Luijeen on November 27, circulating widely across social media platforms.

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Visuals Of The Heated Exchange

In the widely shared clips, the influencer is seen wearing a distinctive matching elephant-print outfit while standing at the counter. She aggressively berates the security guard, jabbing her finger directly at the guard's face. The security guard raises both hands defensively in a clear gesture of submission or confusion. The livestreamer later claims she was not scolding the guard, making a shushing gesture by placing a finger to her lips while pointing at her chest.

Arguments Over Customer Filming Rights

During the standoff, a second woman behind the camera argues that she is a customer with the right to film inside the store. She contends that the security guard attempted to chase them out by pushing away products being showcased. The livestreamer adds that she had previously asked to see the manager but waited over an hour with no staff attendance. She asserts her status as a millionaire, stating she would not end her broadcast like other influencers typically would in such situations.

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Security Guard Apologizes Publicly

The situation reached a turning point when the security guard apologized. She bowed twice to the livestreamer with her hands clasped in front of her, a traditional Thai sign of respect and apology. Despite the staff member intervening to speak with the guard, the influencer continued to demand a verbal apology. She yelled at the guard to stay and insisted she tell her sorry explicitly, highlighting a clash between cultural norms and influencer demands.

Online Backlash And Policy Questions

The incident has drawn flak online, raising questions about the boundaries of content creation in private retail spaces. Critics argue that filming without explicit permission violates store policies and disrupts operations. The video highlights the growing tension between traditional business environments and the aggressive tactics used by some digital influencers to maintain engagement and assert dominance in their interactions.