Malaysian Man Jailed for Attempting to Enter Singapore with Nearly S$400,000 Undeclared Cash

A 57-year-old Malaysian man has been sentenced to jail after being caught with a large sum of undeclared cash at Tuas Checkpoint. The money, linked to illegal betting and moneylending activities, has been forfeited to the state.

Singapore authorities have sentenced a 57-year-old Malaysian man, Diong Gin Ing, to a 10-month and 3-day jail term after he was found to be carrying nearly S$400,000 in cash while entering Singapore via the Tuas Checkpoint .

The case, which came to light during a multi-agency joint operation on May 23, 2025, involved Diong being caught with S$398,775 and RM1,621 (approximately S$200.49) concealed in a bag within the boot of his car. Crucially, Diong failed to accurately declare the substantial amount of cash he was transporting and was unable to provide a credible explanation regarding its origin.

This immediately raised suspicions among officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Specialised Fraud Investigation Branch of the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) that the funds were derived from illicit activities. Subsequent investigations revealed that the money represented commissions earned by Diong for acting as a runner in illegal betting and unlicensed moneylending operations based in Malaysia.

The seized cash, totaling nearly S$400,000, has been forfeited to the state following a successful application by the Prosecution on April 16th. Diong pleaded guilty to one count of possession of benefits from criminal conduct and one count of making a false declaration regarding the cross-border movement of cash on March 26th, leading to his conviction and sentencing under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) emphasized the importance of adhering to the Cross-Border Cash Reporting Regime, which mandates that all travelers entering or leaving Singapore must declare any physical currency or bearer negotiable instruments exceeding S$20,000 (or its equivalent in foreign currency). Failure to comply with this regulation constitutes a punishable offense, potentially resulting in a fine of up to S$50,000, imprisonment for a term of up to three years, or a combination of both.

Moreover, authorities retain the power to issue a confiscation order for any portion of the undeclared cash linked to the offense. This case serves as a stark warning to individuals attempting to smuggle illicit funds through Singaporean borders. The robust enforcement of these regulations demonstrates Singapore’s commitment to combating financial crime and preventing the laundering of proceeds from illegal activities.

The collaborative effort between ICA and CAD highlights the effectiveness of a multi-agency approach in detecting and disrupting such criminal enterprises. The thorough investigation and subsequent prosecution underscore the seriousness with which Singapore treats attempts to exploit its financial system for unlawful purposes. Director of the CAD, Peggy Pao, reiterated Singapore’s unwavering stance against criminals attempting to utilize the nation’s jurisdiction to move funds obtained through illegal means.

She stressed the importance of maintaining the integrity of Singapore’s financial system and deterring future attempts at financial crime. The successful prosecution of Diong Gin Ing sends a clear message that authorities will relentlessly pursue and punish those who violate the Cross-Border Cash Reporting Regime and engage in activities related to money laundering or other illicit financial practices.

The case also highlights the increasing sophistication of methods used by criminals to conceal the origin of their funds, necessitating continuous vigilance and adaptation by law enforcement agencies. The SPF’s statement serves as a reminder to all travelers to be fully aware of and compliant with Singapore’s regulations regarding the movement of cash and other financial instruments.

The forfeiture of the nearly S$400,000 to the state represents a significant blow to the criminal network that benefited from Diong’s activities and reinforces Singapore’s commitment to depriving criminals of the proceeds of their crimes. This case is a testament to the effectiveness of Singapore’s legal framework and its dedication to maintaining a secure and transparent financial environment





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Singapore Tuas Checkpoint Money Laundering Illegal Betting Undeclared Cash Cross-Border Cash Reporting Regime

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