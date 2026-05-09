Malaysian man's dramatic shift from teaching to cleaning in Singapore

A man who claimed to have quit his job as a university lecturer in Malaysia to move to Singapore, where his work as a cleaner earned him five times as much, sparked interest and debate online. Despite encountering initial disbelief, many Singaporeans shared their own experiences of achieving substantial financial gains by moving from their previous jobs in Singapore to other countries.

SINGAPORE: Anonymous social media post highlights Malaysian man's shift from lecturer to cleaner in Singapore, for higher salary. A man who left his job as a university lecturer in Malaysia to pursue better pay as a cleaner in Singapore has shared his experience online, attributing his decision to the stark disparity in salary between the two roles and the difficulties he faced in making ends meet.

While the initial shock of a lower salary may have been present, the story resonated with many Singaporeans who shared their own experiences of finding more substantial financial gains by moving from their previous jobs in Singapore to other countries. The sudden financial boost allowed some to pay off debts, travel abroad more frequently, and even purchase a second condo





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