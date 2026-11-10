Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Resigns After Court Allows Najib House Arrest

Anthony Loke resigned as transport minister after a court cleared Najib Razak for house arrest, exposing tensions in Anwar Ibrahim's unity government.

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke resigned with immediate effect on Nov 10 after a court cleared former prime minister Najib Razak to serve the rest of his sentence at home, following a delay in his transfer that drew a stern rebuke from the nation's King.

Loke, who is also DAP secretary-general, said his decision was based on the principles and stand he had previously outlined. He had argued that granting house arrest to Najib would send the wrong message to future generations, given the scale of the corruption scandal and its impact on Malaysia's economy and international reputation.

Also read Malaysian Home Minister Warns House Arrest for Najib Could Lead to Wrongful Detention Claim

The ruling resolved a dispute over the implementation of Najib's conditional royal pardon, after his transfer to house arrest was suspended on Nov 6 despite the payment of a RM50 million (S$15.7 million) fine. A High Court replaced the Nov 6 discharge order with house arrest for Najib's SRC International sentence.

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High Court judge Aslam Zainuddin set aside the Nov 6 discharge order and replaced it with a conditional order requiring Najib to serve the remainder of his SRC International prison sentence under house arrest. The new court order took immediate effect, clearing the path for Najib, 73, to be transferred from Kajang Prison to his Jalan Langgak Duta residence in Kuala Lumpur, which had been gazetted as a prison.

Loke Steps Down From Cabinet

Najib's lawyer Farhan Shafee said Najib is expected to be home by dinner time. I think by 7.30 pm, Farhan told The Straits Times. Farhan also said the new order makes no provision for Najib to return to Kajang Prison to serve his separate sentence in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption case as that conviction remains under appeal.

The new order does not say that to be sent back to prison except that he is to serve the remainder of his SRC International sentence until Aug 23, 2028. It is because the 1MDB case is still on appeal. Anything can change, said Farhan. In his resignation statement, Loke expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for the trust and mandate given to him to serve in the Cabinet since December 2022.

Loke also thanked the senior management and staff of the Ministry of Transport for their commitment and co-operation throughout his tenure at the ministry. He said he would provide full co-operation to ensure a smooth transition and that all ministry responsibilities and initiatives would continue to be implemented in the interest of the public.

Political Fallout in Unity Government

Loke's resignation marks the first major political fallout from the saga, exposing tensions within Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's unity government, where Najib's party UMNO has backed his return home while the Democratic Action Party (DAP), led by Loke, has opposed granting house arrest to the former prime minister. Earlier in the day, the Attorney-General's Chambers filed an application to rectify the Nov 6 order, seeking a fresh ruling consistent with the conditional royal pardon granted on Sept 18.

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The pardon required Najib to serve the remainder of his SRC International sentence at home rather than in Kajang Prison. The suspension prompted UMNO members to lodge police reports in several parts of the country, while the party's youth wing called for a nationwide investigation into whether any laws had been breached by delaying Najib's transfer despite the payment of the fine.

The delay prompted an intervention from the palace, with Sultan Ibrahim expressing displeasure over the handling of the matter and stressing that the King's constitutional powers over pardons must be respected. Attorney-General Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar subsequently sought an audience with the King to seek forgiveness and explain the legal questions surrounding the discharge order, including its implications for when Najib's separate prison sentence in the 1MDB case would begin.

Palace Intervention and Legal Clarity

At the heart of the dispute was a legal distinction between releasing Najib from prison and transferring him to another location to continue serving his sentence. Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Nov 9 that the wording of the original court order had created confusion because a discharge would remove the Prison Department's authority over Najib, while house arrest required him to remain under its supervision. His status remains that of someone serving the remainder of his sentence.

We are merely transferring him from Kajang to a location that has been gazetted, he said. Saifuddin warned that implementing house arrest under an order explicitly requiring discharge could potentially expose the authorities to allegations of wrongful detention. We have not changed a single sentence, comma or anything in the decision of the Pardons Board, he said.

Najib, who governed Malaysia from 2009 to 2018, has been imprisoned since August 2022 following his conviction for misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International, a former subsidiary of the scandal-hit state investment fund 1MDB.