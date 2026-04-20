Malaysian Motorcyclist Declines Donations, Vows to Pay Mechanic in Full Following Viral Act of Kindness

After a viral video showed a mechanic fixing his bike for free, 31-year-old Dicky Qiu has turned down public donations, insisting that he wants to pay his own way while encouraging others to help those in greater need.

The heartwarming tale of a Malaysia n motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old Dicky Qiu, has captured the hearts of netizens across the nation following an act of unexpected kindness. The incident began late on the night of April 15, when Qiu, who has been working at a halal Chinese seafood restaurant in Kuala Lumpur for the past seven years, found himself stranded on the side of the road.

While traveling back to his staff dormitory in Petaling Jaya, his motorcycle unexpectedly broke down at approximately 11.30pm. Faced with the darkness of the night and the lack of accessible public transport or open service centers, Qiu turned to social media in a desperate attempt to find a mechanic. He candidly admitted to feeling a sense of panic and helplessness as the hours ticked by without any response from repair shops, noting that he was reluctant to wake his colleagues or friends at such an late hour. Eventually, his plea for help reached a mechanic known on TikTok by the handle @minyakhitamjalanan. The mechanic arrived to assist him, but upon completing the necessary repairs, he discovered that Qiu only had RM176 left in his digital wallet. Moved by the motorcyclist's situation, the mechanic refused to accept any payment for his labor. This act of generosity quickly went viral, leading to an outpouring of support from the public. People from across the country reached out to offer financial donations to assist Qiu with his daily expenses and further repair costs. However, in a surprising turn of events, Qiu politely declined all monetary contributions. He expressed deep gratitude for the support but insisted that he was capable of working for his own living. He emphasized that he is able-bodied and determined to rely on his own strength rather than charity, a stance that has earned him even more respect from the online community. Qiu explained his decision by stating that he wants to preserve the integrity of the goodwill shown to him, noting that if he refused the money, those donors could instead redirect their kindness to others who are more vulnerable or in greater need. He shared his commitment to the principle of spreading positivity across racial lines in Malaysia, a vision he holds dear. Following the incident, Qiu reached out to the mechanic to arrange a follow-up visit, where he intends to pay for the repair costs in full once he has sufficient funds, ensuring the mechanic is fairly compensated for his professional time. In recent updates, including a TikTok post on April 20, Qiu shared images of himself with local police officers at a roadblock, thanking them for their relentless work on the frontlines. His story remains a powerful reminder of how individual acts of kindness can create a ripple effect of positivity, encouraging a culture of self-reliance and community support that transcends societal barriers





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