Malaysian Opposition Coalition: PAS Prepares to Exclude or Reduce its Role of Bersatu

PAS, a major opposition party in Malaysia, is looking to either remove or reduce its influence in the opposition coalition, the Perikatan Nasional (PN), after a year of turmoil. PAS is keen to impose its will on Bersatu, the partner of PN since the inception of the alliance.

After a year of turmoil, PAS now looks ready to either push out Bersatu , Muhyiddin Yassin ’s party, or reduce its role in the opposition coalition.

PAS appointed Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as the new chairman after Muhyiddin’s resignation. PAS imposed its power on Bersatu, diminishing Bersatu’s role as a major opposition party. PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang warned Bersatu for attempts to sideline the PAS party. PAS also mentioned Bersatu’s missteps such as blocking the admission of Malay-Muslim political parties to the PN coalition and the fact that Bersatu had more election candidates compared to party workers and machinery





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Perikatan Nasional (PN) PAS Bersatu Muhyiddin Yassin Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar New Chairman Deputy Leader Hamzah Zainuddin Official Opposition Leader In Parliament Ongoing Election Heat Warning To Bersatu Samsuri As Opposition Leader Diminishing Bersatu’S Role Attempts To Sideline PAS Missteps By Bersatu U-Turn Of Bersatu Reps Blocking Hydrolysis Of Malay-Muslim Parties Nominating Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar As The New Chairman Choosing Samsuri As Opposition Leader Election Candidates Compared To Party Workers

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