Malaysian Organizations Criticize Mediacorp Drama Over Portrayal of Country as Scam Base

Malaysian organizations express their dissatisfaction with Mediacorp's 'Highway To Somewhere', citing its depiction of Malaysia as a hub for scams. The drama's storyline, involving Singaporean tourists being abducted, has drawn criticism for misrepresenting the country. Screenwriter Ang Eng Tee and director Oh Liang Cai respond, clarifying intentions and highlighting the show's educational and scenic aims. The controversy underscores media's responsibility and the impact on public perception.

Several Malaysia n organizations have voiced their disapproval of the Mediacorp Chinese drama 'Highway To Somewhere', which concluded its run on April 7, for its depiction of Malaysia . The drama, which aired on Channel 8 and is also available on streaming platform Mewatch, features a storyline where a group of Singaporean friends are abducted by a scam syndicate and taken to a remote compound in Malaysia .

This narrative has drawn criticism for potentially misrepresenting the country as a haven for criminal activity, despite showcasing Malaysian tourist attractions. This controversy has ignited a dialogue about the portrayal of nations in media and the potential impact on public perception, prompting responses from the show's creators who maintain their intentions were not to defame the country.\The drama's storyline involves two couples, played by local actors Jeanette Aw and Romeo Tan, who are on a road trip in Malaysia. They encounter another group of friends played by Herman Keh, Seow Sin Nee, Bonnie Loo and Jasmine Sim, also on vacation. Their trip takes a dark turn when the second group is kidnapped by a scam syndicate and held in a remote location. This segment of the show sparked concern among Malaysian organizations, including the Malaysia Ma-Zhong Tradition Culture Association (MMZTCA). MMZTCA's founding president, Lee Yong Kwee, expressed his concern in a Facebook post, highlighting the drama's portrayal of Malaysian landmarks alongside the negative association with scam operations. Andrew Tan, president of the Malaysia Professional Skill Development Education Association, echoed this sentiment, urging Singaporean authorities to review the series and consider halting its broadcast. The drama's availability on Malaysian satellite channel Astro further fueled the debate, amplifying the reach of the contested narrative and raising questions about its potential influence on viewers across the region. The criticism reflects a broader sensitivity towards the portrayal of national identity and the potential damage to tourism and international relations.\In response to the backlash, the screenwriter Ang Eng Tee and director Oh Liang Cai have addressed the concerns. In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Ang Eng Tee clarified that the intent was not to portray Malaysia as a scam base but to highlight the pervasive nature of scams targeting both Singaporean and Malaysian citizens. He emphasized that the criminal syndicate leader was depicted as a foreigner who infiltrated Malaysia and that the storyline ultimately concluded with the scammers being arrested. Ang Eng Tee expressed the hope that the series would serve as a cautionary tale, urging viewers to be vigilant against scams regardless of their location. The director, Oh Liang Cai, also emphasized that the scam storyline represented a minor portion of the show's overall narrative, which also aimed to showcase the beauty of Malaysia and its lesser-known attractions. He expressed regret at the thought of the show being taken down, hoping viewers would refrain from forming conclusions too quickly. The cast also includes Nick Teo, Gladys Bay and Sora Ma, and all 20 episodes continue to be available on the streaming platform Mewatch. This event underscores the responsibility of media creators to carefully consider the potential impact of their storytelling on the portrayal of different countries and cultures, while also highlighting the importance of nuanced and sensitive representations





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Malaysian Groups Criticize Mediacorp Drama for Portrayal of CountryMalaysian organizations have criticized the Mediacorp drama 'Highway To Somewhere' for depicting Malaysia as a scam hub. The drama, which features a group of Singaporean friends abducted by a scam syndicate in Malaysia, has drawn criticism from groups like the Malaysia Ma-Zhong Tradition Culture Association. The scriptwriter responded by stating the portrayal was not intentional and aimed to highlight the prevalence of scams.

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