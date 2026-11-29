Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has declined Transport Minister Anthony Loke's resignation, citing his commendable performance and the strategic importance of the ministry. Read more about the political implications and Anwar's call for duty.

Malaysia n Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has formally declined the resignation submitted by Transport Minister Anthony Loke. The Prime Minister emphasized that he could not easily accept the resignation due to Loke's commendable track record and the critical strategic nature of the ministry. Anwar stated that the responsibility to serve the people and the country must take precedence over personal or political considerations.

Anwar Refuses Transport Minister Resignation

The Prime Minister made his position clear while speaking at the Yakin Madani Memaknai Harapan Rakyat program. The event took place at the Negeri Sembilan Youth and Sports Complex in Paroi on November 28. During this address, Anwar Ibrahim highlighted that despite Loke being on leave, he had instructed him to attend the event because the Transport Ministry was a co-host alongside the state government.

Also read Anwar Urges Transport Minister Loke to Resume Duties After Resignation Fallout

Anwar noted that Loke's performance as the head of the Transport Ministry has been both good and commendable. These specific factors make it difficult for him, as Prime Minister, to accept the proposal to resign. He urged Loke to return to his duties immediately, reinforcing the idea that public service obligations are paramount.

Strategic Importance of Transport Ministry

Anwar Ibrahim underscored the vital role of the Transport Ministry in national development. He described it as one of the country's major and strategic ministries. This classification stems from its essential function in connecting citizens through comprehensive air, sea, and road transport infrastructure.

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The Prime Minister argued that any reasons for resignation, regardless of their nature, should not outweigh the duty to serve the populace. He maintained that the integrity and continuity of such a crucial government body are necessary for the nation's progress. The statement reflects a firm stance on retaining key leadership figures in pivotal government roles.

Resignation Context and Political Support

Anthony Loke announced his decision to resign from the Cabinet on November 10. He requested that his resignation take effect immediately. The timing of this announcement followed a significant legal ruling by the Kuala Lumpur High Court regarding former Prime Minister Najib Razak's house arrest. This legal development appears to have been the primary trigger for Loke's initial resignation offer.

Despite stepping down from his cabinet position, Loke remains the secretary-general of the Democratic Action Party. The DAP is a key component of the ruling coalition. Reports indicate that Loke and other DAP members of parliament continue to support Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's leadership. This ongoing political alliance suggests that the resignation may be more procedural than a complete withdrawal from national politics.