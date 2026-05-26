Malaysian police arrest fifty one men in hotel raids linked to drug‑laden LGBT gathering

Coordinated raids in Kuala Lumpur led to the detention of fifty one men, the seizure of over one hundred thousand ringgit worth of MDMA and ketamine, and a death at the scene, sparking debate over drug enforcement and LGBT rights in Malaysia.

Malaysia n authorities carried out a coordinated series of operations on Sunday May 24 that resulted in the detention of fifty one men suspected of organising and participating in a drug-fuelled gathering at a upscale hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

The operation was conducted in four separate raids and involved the Narcotics Investigations Department led by director Hussein Omar Khan. The men, whose ages ranged from twenty one to fifty two, included twenty eight foreign nationals. According to the police statement the group used hotel rooms for entertainment and drug consumption and is believed to have been involved in activities deemed immoral under local law. The police said the case is being pursued under the Dangerous Drugs Act.

During the raids a man who was thought to be attending the party was found unconscious in the hotel lobby. He was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. No further information about the cause of death was released. The raids also led to the seizure of illicit substances valued at roughly one hundred three thousand seventy ringgit, equivalent to about twenty six thousand US dollars.

The haul consisted of MDMA in both pill and powder form as well as ketamine. Following the arrests the detainees were placed in remand for periods ranging from three to six days while investigations continue. Thirty six of the arrested men tested positive for drug use. The incident has drawn attention to the broader climate of discrimination faced by LGBT individuals in Malaysia.

Homosexuality is criminalised for Muslims in the country, which operates a dual legal system that applies Islamic law alongside civil statutes. Human rights organisations have warned that the LGBT community is increasingly subjected to police scrutiny and social intolerance. In a related development last year the Kuala Lumpur police reviewed their procedures after a raid that held one hundred seventy one people on suspicion of same sex activities.

Those individuals were later released without charge when the authorities could not produce sufficient evidence, and advocacy groups complained that some detainees were held unlawfully even after a court order for their release. The current operation underscores the authorities' focus on drug offences linked to gatherings that are perceived as contravening public morality, and it highlights ongoing tensions between law enforcement actions and the rights of sexual minorities in the region





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Malaysia Drug Raids LGBT Rights MDMA Dangerous Drugs Act

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