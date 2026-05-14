Malaysian Rapper Acquitted of Drug Possession After Iris Hsieh's Death

Controversial Malaysian rapper Wee Meng Chee, also known as Namewee, was acquitted of drug possession on Thursday (May 14) after Magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni granted the acquittal after the Attorney-General's Chambers withdrew two charges against him on his second bid. Wee, 43, had pleaded not guilty on Jan 19 to possessing 0.78g of sildenafil and an amended charge of possessing 1.57g of methamphetamine at a hotel on Jalan Conlay in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 22 last year. He was arrested on Oct 22 after Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh was found dead in the hotel bathtub while reportedly working with him on a video project. Wee turned himself in to the police a day later to assist with investigations. Wee is a Malaysian rapper and composer who has touched on issues such as government inefficiency, unequal treatment and corruption.

Controversial Malaysian rapper Wee Meng Chee, also known as Namewee , was acquitted of drug possession on Thursday (May 14). Magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni granted the acquittal after the Attorney-General's Chambers withdrew two charges against Wee on his second bid.

Wee, 43, had pleaded not guilty on Jan 19 to possessing 0.78g of sildenafil and an amended charge of possessing 1.57g of methamphetamine at a hotel on Jalan Conlay in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 22 last year. He was arrested on Oct 22 after Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh was found dead in the hotel bathtub while reportedly working with him on a video project. Wee turned himself in to the police a day later to assist with investigations.

Wee is a Malaysian rapper and composer who has touched on issues such as government inefficiency, unequal treatment and corruption





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Malaysian Rapper Namewee Acquitted Of Drug Possession Iris Hsieh's Death Video Project Government Inefficiency Unequal Treatment Corruption

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