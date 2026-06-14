Malaysian-registered Nissan Teana caught on dashcam running red light in Singapore school zone

A dashcam video showing a Malaysia-registered Nissan Teana running a red light at a school zone along Ubi Avenue 1 has gone viral. The incident occurred at around 8 a.m. on June 11, with the footage showing the Nissan Teana overtaking the dashcam vehicle in an attempt to beat the red light, before failing to conform to the signal altogether. School zones in Singapore are subject to stricter speed limits due to the high volume of young children crossing roads on their way to and from school. Running a red light in such an area carries heightened risk, given how easily a child crossing on a 'green man' signal could be caught off guard by a vehicle barrelling through against the light.

A dashcam video showing a Malaysia-registered Nissan Teana running a red light at a school zone along Ubi Avenue 1 has gone viral. The incident occurred at around 8 a.m. on June 11, with the footage showing the Nissan Teana overtaking the dashcam vehicle in an attempt to beat the red light, before failing to conform to the signal altogether.

School zones in Singapore are subject to stricter speed limits due to the high volume of young children crossing roads on their way to and from school. Running a red light in such an area carries heightened risk, given how easily a child crossing on a 'green man' signal could be caught off guard by a vehicle barrelling through against the light.

The video drew strong reactions from commenters, many of whom expressed concern over the safety implications of the manoeuvre. Some comments leaned more cynical, questioning whether enforcement would follow through given the vehicle's foreign registration. Incidents like this tap into something most road users can agree on: running a red light, especially near a school, isn't a matter of bad luck but a split-second decision that can have life-altering consequences.

The collective call from netizens to report such incidents reflects less an anger directed at any one driver, and more a broader, widely shared insistence that basic road safety standards shouldn't be up for debate





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