Malaysian Rider Praised for Guiding Ambulance Through Traffic Standstill

A 23-year-old university student in Malaysia has been praised online for directing traffic to make way for an ambulance on a congested road. The motorcyclist, identified as Tuan Nurhan Syafiy Tuan Nor Azham Shah, stopped and got off his bike to direct traffic, allowing the ambulance to drive through the middle of two lanes. The video of the incident has gone viral, with over 1.3 million views and more than 58,600 likes.

A 23-year-old university student in Malaysia has been praised online for directing traffic to make way for an ambulance on a congested road. The motorcyclist, identified as Tuan Nurhan Syafiy Tuan Nor Azham Shah, stopped and got off his bike to direct traffic, allowing the ambulance to drive through the middle of two lanes.

The video of the incident has gone viral, with over 1.3 million views and more than 58,600 likes. Tuan told the New Straits Times that he felt compelled to act when he saw the driver's anxious expression and that he had once been in a similar situation but did not act, and later learned that the patient in the ambulance had died.

He added that the experience stayed with him and that he did not want to live with the same regret a second time. The final-year Bachelor of Visual Arts student at a private university said he hopes to visit the patient if given the opportunity and that he would continue helping those in need.

His mother, a nurse, has always been his role model, and he said that she has always been reminding him that in this world, we should make things easier for others, and others will make things easier for us. Netizens showered the Good Samaritan with praises in the comments and many wished him success in his studies and future endeavours.

One netizen even wrote that watching the video makes them feel like crying, and another wished him many blessings in life. The motorcyclist's good deed has inspired many to follow his example and help those in need. The doctor who was inside the ambulance shared the video on Threads and contacted Tuan through the platform, and Tuan said that he would be grateful if he could visit the patient and thank them in person.

The incident occurred at about 5.15pm along Jalan Gambang-Kuantan as Tuan was returning to his university hostel, and he said that he was rewarded to help because he had once been in a similar situation but did not act, and later learned that the patient in that ambulance had died. The experience has stayed with him and he said that he did not want to live with the same regret a second time.

He later learned that the video had been shared by a doctor who was inside the ambulance, and the latter contacted Tuan through Threads. Tuan said he hopes to visit the patient if given the opportunity, adding that he would continue helping those in need. His mother is a nurse who has spent her life helping people, and he said that she has always been his role model.

Netizens showered the Good Samaritan with praises in the comments and many wished him success in his studies and future endeavours. One netizen even wrote that watching the video makes them feel like crying, and another wished him many blessings in life. The motorcyclist's good deed has inspired many to follow his example and help those in need.

The incident occurred at about 5.15pm along Jalan Gambang-Kuantan as Tuan was returning to his university hostel, and he said that he was rewarded to help because he had once been in a similar situation but did not act, and later learned that the patient in that ambulance had died. The experience has stayed with him and he said that he did not want to live with the same regret a second time.

He later learned that the video had been shared by a doctor who was inside the ambulance, and the latter contacted Tuan through Threads. Tuan said he hopes to visit the patient if given the opportunity, adding that he would continue helping those in need. His mother is a nurse who has spent her life helping people, and he said that she has always been his role model





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Rider Ambulance Traffic Good Samaritan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singaporeans Fuel Growth of Malaysian Furniture Retailer ruma HomeMalaysia-based furniture retailer ruma Home has seen a significant increase in customers from Singapore, drawn to its design approach, competitive pricing, and showroom experience. With six outlets across Malaysia, including one in Johor Bahru, the retailer offers a wide range of furniture and home accessories, delivering to Singapore with free assembly and customer support.

Read more »

Delivery Rider Defaces Wall Outside HDB Unit Before Painting Over MarkingsA Foodpanda delivery rider was caught on CCTV footage writing a customer's unit number on a wall outside her HDB unit in Bukit Batok, before later returning to paint over the markings.

Read more »

Foodpanda rider who wrote on wall outside customer’s unit remorseful, cleans up writingThe incident, which occurred on June 1, was captured on CCTV. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Read more »

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Faces Test of Public Support Amid Internal TensionsMalaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's ruling coalition is facing a test of its public support after two states called snap elections, amid signs of internal tensions and speculation over an early national poll.

Read more »