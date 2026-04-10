Malaysian Ringgit Strengthens Against US Dollar Amid Weaker US Data

The Malaysian ringgit showed strength against the US dollar in early trading, supported by weaker US economic data and declining Treasury yields. However, it faced mixed performance against other major and regional currencies. The report also highlights the economic ties between Malaysia and Singapore and other related news.

The Malaysian ringgit experienced a mixed performance in early Friday trading, showing strength against the US dollar but facing headwinds against some regional currencies. At 8 a.m., the ringgit appreciated to 3.9750/3.9935 against the greenback, a rise from Thursday’s close of 3.9795/3.9845. This strengthening was primarily attributed to weaker-than-expected US economic data and declining US Treasury yields. The US Dollar Index (DXY) saw a decrease of 0.32% to 98.

819 points, while US Treasury yields also declined, with the two-year and 10-year yields easing to 3.77% and 4.28%, respectively. According to Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Abdul Rashid, the US economy is showing signs of slowing down, evidenced by a fourth-quarter 2025 gross domestic product growth of 0.5%, significantly below the 4.4% recorded in the third quarter of 2025 and also below the expected 0.7%. Furthermore, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation moderated to 3% in February from 3.1% previously. These factors suggest a potential for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in the future, which is generally viewed positively for the ringgit. However, cautious sentiment in global markets could limit the extent of the ringgit's appreciation.\Despite the gains against the US dollar, the ringgit exhibited a varied performance against other major and regional currencies. It strengthened against the Japanese yen but softened against the euro and the British pound. Regional performance was also mixed. The ringgit saw a slight decline against the Singapore dollar, trading at 3.1216/3.1366 compared to the previous 3.1204/3.1246. It showed appreciation against the Thai baht, while remaining relatively stable against the Philippine peso and the Indonesian rupiah. The minor weakening of the ringgit against the Singapore dollar implies that the Singapore currency has gained a slight advantage in comparison. This marginal shift could potentially lead to slightly better exchange rates for Singaporeans converting their currency into Malaysian ringgit, which could impact frequent travelers to Johor Bahru for shopping, dining, or fuel. Yet, the current movements are considered relatively small. Given the close economic ties between Singapore and Malaysia, even small currency fluctuations are closely watched, particularly by businesses and commuters relying on cross-border trade and travel. Over time, prolonged trends in currency movement could have a more substantial effect on spending patterns and cross-border activity between the two nations.\In related news, a variety of other developments have been reported. A separate item highlighted Johor's emergence as a key investment hub, emphasizing global industry partnerships, advancements in manufacturing, and a strong emphasis on talent and innovation. Other news stories cover a range of subjects, including discussions on social media regarding perceptions of life in Singapore, criticism of a couple who have shared their IVF journey as influencer content, a crackdown on smuggled vaporizers and duty-unpaid cigarettes at Woodlands Checkpoint, and an Australian Prime Minister's visit to Singapore. There is also reporting on the difficulties faced by professionals over the age of 50 in their job searches in Singapore, despite their willingness to accept lower pay. These diverse stories suggest the wide range of current events being covered





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