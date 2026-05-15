Malaysian Singer-Rapper Namewee Cleared of Drug Possession Charges

Malaysian singer-rapper Namewee has been cleared of two drug possession charges by a Kuala Lumpur court. The 43-year-old, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, was granted a discharge and acquittal on his second try at getting the charges to be dropped or reduced.

Malaysian singer-rapper Namewee has been cleared of two drug possession charges by a Kuala Lumpur court. The 43-year-old, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, was granted a discharge and acquittal on his second try at getting the charges to be dropped or reduced.

He was accused of possessing methamphetamine and a second charge of 0.78g of sildenafil in a hotel room on Oct 22, 2025. His case was in the public eye after police allegedly found him dead in a bathroom in the same hotel. The musician pleaded not guilty to both drug possession charges and had filed his first representation seeking a review of his charges in late April, which was rejected by the Attorney-General's Chambers.

In court on Thursday (May 14), the prosecution said it did not intend to pursue the case further, and he was granted a discharge and acquittal. Namewee, who had turned up in court on a wheelchair, said in a Facebook post later that he had recently injured his leg and added he was worried it would be seen as "fishing for sympathy".

The rapper had also been accused of using drugs at the hotel on Oct 22, but was acquitted of the charge in December after a negative urine test. He released a single called Drowning in F Minor on May 8, which he said was written when he was detained by the police as part of a probe into Hsieh's death





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Namewee Drug Possession Charges Kuala Lumpur Court Discharge And Acquittal Methamphetamine Sildenafil Hotel Room Oct 22 2025 Police Allegedly Found Him Dead Musician Pleaded Not Guilty Negative Urine Test Released A Single Called Drowning In F Minor Written When He Was Detained By The Police As

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