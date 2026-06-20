Malaysian Single Mother Bids Farewell to 7-Year-Old Son to Work in Singapore

A 26-year-old Malaysian single mother, Kong Xiuping, has bid a tearful farewell to her 7-year-old son, Peiming, at a children's shelter in Perak, after making the difficult decision to leave him behind to work in Singapore and provide him with a better future.

A 26-year-old Malaysian single mother, Kong Xiuping , bid a tearful farewell to her 7-year-old son, Peiming , at a children's shelter in Perak, after making the difficult decision to leave him behind to work in Singapore and provide him with a better future.

Kong, who was 18 when she gave birth to Peiming, had previously raised him with the help of an aunt, but the aunt can no longer care for him due to rising living costs. Kong remarried and had two more children, but her marriage broke down and she is currently going through a divorce. The atmosphere was solemn as Kong and Peiming left their home in Selangor to travel to Jaz Home, a children's shelter in Perak.

As they said their goodbyes, Peiming gave his mother a cup of water, saying 'Mum, drink some water,' which brought Kong to tears. Kong also reminded Peiming to 'study well,' 'be obedient,' 'be well-behaved,' and 'don't be naughty.

' The story of the boy and his mother touched the hearts of many online, and Jaz Home has since provided an update on Peiming's well-being. In a video shared on Facebook, Peiming was seen playing basketball and laughing with his friends, which brought a smile back to his face. The shelter's staff also noted that Peiming 'knows that although life has brought storms, he is not alone,' thanks to the public's show of concern.

A Threads user, Yammiie, has called on the internet to help find Kong so that she can provide free lodging for the pair in Singapore. However, some users have pointed out that the situation depends on Kong's visa status, as work pass holders are not allowed to bring dependents to Singapore





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Malaysian Single Mother Kong Xiuping Peiming Singapore Children's Shelter Jaz Home

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