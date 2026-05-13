Malaysian task force chief calls for no pardon for fugitive financier Low Taek Jho in 1MDB case

The task force chief said Low Taek Jho who is also known as Jho Low should not be pardoned after reports of a clemency request submitted in the US. Low Taek Jho is wanted by both the US and Malaysia for siphoning billions of dollars from Malaysian state fund 1MDB in a whistleblower scandal spanning between 2009 and 2014.

Chief of Malaysia s 1MDB task force said fugitive financier Low Taek Jho also known as Jho Low should not be pardoned following reports of a clemency request submitted in the US.

Jho Low is wanted by both the US and Malaysia for allegedly siphoning billions of dollars from Malaysian state fund 1MDB in a globe spanning scheme between 2009 and 2014. He has consistently denied wrongdoing and his whereabouts are unknown. Malaysia has so far recovered RM31 3 billion or about US 7 3 billion representing roughly 74 5 of the estimated US 9 8 billion believed to have been misappropriated from 1MDB funds. Afifah Ariffin reports from Kuala Lumpur





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1MDB Siphoning Funds Whistleblower Scandal Malaysian State Fund Low Taek Jho Chief Of Malaysia S 1MDB Task Force Clemency Request Globally Spanning Scheme Recovered Funds Reputed Misappropriated Funds US 9 8 Billion

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