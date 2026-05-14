Malaysian taxi drivers have called on the authorities to protect them against commuters who use cross-border rides to transport contraband goods across the Causeway. Several taxi drivers have raised concerns about the growing number of passengers attempting to use cross-border rides to smuggle contraband and other illegal items into Singapore.

Malaysian taxi drivers fear being tricked into smuggling contraband: 'You worry every time you cross Causeway ' Taxi drivers in Malaysia have called on the authorities to protect them against commuters who used them to transport contraband goods across the Causeway .

Several taxi drivers in Malaysia have raised concerns about the growing number of passengers attempting to use cross-border rides to smuggle contraband and other illegal items into Singapore. The New Straits Times (NST) reported on Wednesday (May 13) that some of these drivers felt helpless over their limited ability to intervene and the loss of income while being held in detention, despite knowing they would eventually be released. arrested a 28-year-old Singaporean passenger after officers found 26 packets of contraband cigarettes and 40 vapes in the taxi driven by a 70-year-old Malaysian driver.

The Malaysian man, with two passengers aged 28 and 72, was profiled and directed for enhanced checks. He was reportedly released later. Speaking to NST, 56-year-old Siew Toh, who frequently ferries passengers across the Causeway, said: 'We don't have any law that allows us to check passengers' bags. We just drive.

' He added that he would always caution passengers not to carry anything illegal and remind them to dispose of such items before the journey begins. 'However, sometimes we only realize the problem when we get caught at the checkpoint. By then, it's already too late.

' Siew Toh said that drivers are often requested by authorities in Singapore to facilitate investigations to ensure they are not in cohorts with the smugglers. 'Most of the time, we are detained and later released, but we can be held for up to a week which affects our income. We still have to pay rental for the vehicle and other cost of living expenses even while we are stuck,' he added.

Mohammad Suhaimi Saidi, who heads the Johor Bahru-Singapore Hired Vehicle Owners, Drivers and Taxi-Cab Association, said drivers are placed at risk when their passengers are dishonest.

'Although passengers are always reminded to declare any contraband, no passengers do it. 'No prohibited goods' is the typical answer they get. 'At the end of the day, it's the drivers who are taking the risk... do not have the authority under the law to check their bags.

' Saidi said that he hopes that the Malaysian authorities can protect taxi drivers by installing baggage scanners at Johor's Larkin Terminal, or place officers there to check commuters' luggage for illegal items





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Contraband Smuggling Causeway Malaysian Taxi Drivers Singapore Contraband Cigarettes Vapes Enhanced Checks Profiling Baggage Scanners Officers

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