Malaysian TikToker Observes Shift in Habits of Fellow Countrymen Working in Singapore

A TikToker working in Singapore shares observations about how Malaysians working there are adopting habits and travel preferences similar to Singaporeans, including walking, hawker center visits, and travel to Japan and South Korea.

A Malaysia n TikToker based in Singapore has sparked a conversation about the evolving habits and preferences of her countrymen working across the border. Charice Cheong, who has been working in Singapore for nearly two years, shared her observations in a recent TikTok video, noting a shift in lifestyle choices among Malaysia ns employed in the city-state.

She highlighted a growing adoption of activities popular amongst Singaporeans, suggesting a cultural osmosis occurring as Malaysians spend extended periods working and living in Singapore. Cheong’s observations center around a move towards more pedestrian-friendly habits. She explained that in Malaysia, reliance on personal vehicles or ride-hailing services like Grab is prevalent, even for relatively short distances.

In contrast, she’s noticed Malaysians in Singapore embracing walking as a regular mode of transport and leisure. This change, she believes, is influenced by the Singaporean lifestyle, which often prioritizes walkability and public transportation. Beyond transportation, Cheong also noted a difference in dining habits. While acknowledging the ubiquity of ‘kopitiams’ (traditional coffee shops) in Malaysia, she admitted to visiting hawker centers more frequently in Singapore than she would back home.

This suggests a greater appreciation for the diverse and affordable food options readily available at Singaporean hawker stalls. Furthermore, she observed that her Malaysian friends are increasingly engaging in activities like diving, a pursuit less common in their home country, and undertaking adventurous hikes such as climbing Mount Kinabalu, Malaysia’s highest peak. The most significant observation, however, revolves around travel destinations.

Cheong pointed out that Malaysians working in Singapore are now more inclined to travel to places favored by Singaporeans, specifically Japan and South Korea. This trend indicates a potential influence of Singaporean travel culture on the travel choices of Malaysian expatriates. She emphasized that these are merely her personal observations, based on her experiences and interactions with friends, and invited feedback to validate her perceptions.

The video has resonated with many viewers, prompting discussions about the impact of cross-cultural exposure on lifestyle and preferences. It raises interesting questions about how working abroad can shape individuals’ habits and broaden their horizons. The phenomenon Cheong describes isn’t necessarily about Malaysians abandoning their own culture, but rather about expanding their experiences and incorporating positive aspects of another lifestyle into their own.

It’s a testament to the power of cultural exchange and the subtle ways in which living in a different environment can influence personal choices. The video serves as a lighthearted yet insightful commentary on the experiences of Malaysian workers in Singapore and the evolving dynamics between the two neighboring nations. It also highlights the increasing interconnectedness of Southeast Asian cultures and the growing trend of regional migration for work and personal development.

The observations are not presented as definitive statements, but as a starting point for a broader conversation about cultural adaptation and the impact of living and working in a foreign environment





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Malaysians who work in Singapore 'walk more, go diving, start travelling', says TikTokerAfter working in Singapore for almost two years, Charice Cheong has noticed something about her fellow Malaysians who work in the Lion City. In a TikTok video on April 23, she pointed out that Malaysians working here are picking up activities that Singaporeans enjoy, with one example being walking.

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