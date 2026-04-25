Malaysian TikToker Observes Shifting Habits of Countrymen Working in Singapore

A TikToker working in Singapore shares observations about how Malaysians employed there are adopting habits and travel preferences similar to those of Singaporeans, including walking, hawker center visits, and travel to Japan and South Korea.

A Malaysia n TikToker based in Singapore has sparked a conversation about the evolving habits and preferences of her countrymen working across the border. Charice Cheong, who has been working in Singapore for nearly two years, shared her observations in a recent TikTok video, noting a shift in lifestyle choices among Malaysia ns employed in the city-state.

She highlighted a growing adoption of activities commonly enjoyed by Singaporeans, suggesting a cultural osmosis occurring amongst the expatriate workforce. Cheong’s observations center around a move towards more pedestrian-friendly habits. She explained that in Malaysia, reliance on personal vehicles or ride-hailing services like Grab is prevalent, even for relatively short distances.

In contrast, she’s noticed Malaysians in Singapore embracing walking as a regular mode of transport and leisure. This change, she believes, is indicative of a broader adaptation to the Singaporean lifestyle, which prioritizes efficiency and accessibility through public transport and walkable urban spaces. Beyond transportation, Cheong also noted a change in dining habits. While acknowledging the ubiquity of ‘kopitiams’ (traditional coffee shops) in Malaysia, she admitted to visiting hawker centers in Singapore more frequently than she would back home.

This suggests a greater appreciation for the diverse and affordable food options readily available in Singapore’s hawker culture. Furthermore, she observed that her Malaysian friends are increasingly engaging in activities like diving, a pursuit less common in Malaysia, and undertaking adventurous hikes, such as climbing Mount Kinabalu, demonstrating a growing appetite for outdoor experiences. The most significant observation Cheong made pertains to travel patterns.

She pointed out that Malaysians working in Singapore are now more inclined to visit destinations popular with Singaporeans, specifically Japan and South Korea. This shift in travel preferences is particularly noteworthy, as it indicates a potential influence of Singaporean travel trends on the Malaysian expatriate community. Cheong was careful to frame her observations as personal opinions based on her experiences and interactions with friends, emphasizing that these are patterns she has noticed rather than definitive statements.

She actively invited feedback, asking viewers to confirm or refute her observations, fostering a dialogue about the experiences of Malaysians working in Singapore. The video has resonated with many, prompting discussions about cultural adaptation, lifestyle changes, and the impact of working abroad on personal preferences.

It highlights the subtle yet significant ways in which exposure to different cultures can shape individual habits and choices, and the growing interconnectedness between Malaysia and Singapore, particularly within the context of cross-border employment and cultural exchange. The trend also suggests a potential increase in disposable income among Malaysians working in Singapore, allowing them to pursue more travel and leisure activities





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Malaysians who work in Singapore 'walk more, go diving, start travelling', says TikTokerAfter working in Singapore for almost two years, Charice Cheong has noticed something about her fellow Malaysians who work in the Lion City. In a TikTok video on April 23, she pointed out that Malaysians working here are picking up activities that Singaporeans enjoy, with one example being walking.

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Malaysian TikToker Observes Shift in Habits of Fellow Countrymen Working in SingaporeA TikToker working in Singapore shares observations about how Malaysians working there are adopting habits and travel preferences similar to Singaporeans, including walking, hawker center visits, and travel to Japan and South Korea.

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