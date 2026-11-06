Malaysian Transport Minister Loke Vows Resignation Upon Najib's House Arrest Transfer

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke reaffirmed his pledge to resign immediately if former PM Najib Razak begins serving his remaindered sentence under house arrest conditions.

Malaysia n Transport Minister Anthony Loke has formally reaffirmed his commitment to resign from his cabinet position the precise moment former Prime Minister Najib Razak is transferred to his home for house arrest. The announcement was made during a press conference at the Transport Ministry building in Putrajaya on November 6, emphasizing that his tenure is inextricably linked to the implementation of Najib's conditional pardon.

Trigger for Cabinet Resignation

Loke stated clearly that the execution of his resignation letter would occur instantaneously upon Najib reaching his residence. He cited a recent communication from Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Teong, who informed Loke that Najib was currently undergoing a routine dental check-up. Loke clarified that while the health check-up is not the final transfer, it is part of the procedural steps leading toward the conditional release.

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The transport minister referenced his original declaration made on September 19, where he publicly stated he would step down if Najib were permitted to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest conditions. By restating this position, Loke is maintaining political consistency and upholding the public pledge he made nearly two months ago.

Legal Background and Pardon Details

The current situation stems from the conditional pardon granted by the Malaysian King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, to the 73-year-old former premier. The royal decree allows Najib to serve the rest of his jail term under house arrest until August 23, 2028. This leniency is conditional upon Najib fulfilling specific requirements, most notably the payment of a RM50 million fine.

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Najib began serving his sentence at Kajang Prison on August 23, 2022, after being convicted for the misappropriation of RM42 million in funds belonging to SRC International. The legal timeline shifted significantly in January 2024 when the Federal Territories Pardons Board intervened. They halved his original twelve-year jail term to six years and reduced his financial penalty from RM210 million down to RM50 million.

Complicating the legal landscape further, Najib was also convicted on all twenty-five charges related to the 1MDB scandal on December 26 of the previous year. The legal proceedings for this second major conviction are currently pending before the Court of Appeal, adding another layer of complexity to his overall judicial status and potential future incarceration.

Political Implications and Next Steps

The impending transfer to house arrest creates a significant political moment for the Malaysian government. As the minister responsible for the specific resignation pledge, Anthony Loke's departure would trigger a cabinet reshuffle within the Transport Ministry. This event will likely dominate political discourse in Putrajaya until the official transfer occurs.

Observers are now closely monitoring the Home Ministry for further updates regarding Najib's medical clearances and the exact scheduling of his release. The interaction between Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution and the prison authorities will determine the timeline. Until the moment Najib crosses the threshold of his home, the transport minister remains in his post, bound by his November 6 declaration.