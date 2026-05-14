Malaysian Unity Government's Challenge Ahead

Asian Studies professor James Chin warns that UMNO's unity government participation may not help it in the next general election. The party's decline in the 2018 and 2022 elections suggests structural decline. The 1MDB scandal and Najib's pardon push have alienated Malay voters. PAS is emerging as the primary vehicle for conservative Malay-Muslim aspirations, while Bersatu has weakened due to infighting and breakaways.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim 's unity government has helped UMNO retain some relevance, but this will bring a different challenge come election time, says Asian Studies professor James Chin.

UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks to the media at the Johor UMNO headquarters in Johor Bahru on May 11, 2026. The numbers tell a sobering story. BN went from sweeping 133 seats in 2013 to a shocking defeat in 2018, winning only 79 seats in the 222-seat parliament. In the 2022 GE15, BN collapsed further to just 30 seats.

This sharp trajectory suggests structural decline. UMNO has not been able to shake the 1MDB scandal, which erupted publicly in 2015. It is the reason former leader Najib Razak is in Kajang prison, after which he is set to start another 15-year sentence handed down in December 2025 on 25 separate charges related to UMNO. UMNO has continued pushing for a full pardon for Najib.

The party general assembly in January, Mr Zahid said that the party’s support for its former leader had “never changed” and made a plea to Malaysia’s king to show “compassion toward Najib”. This could further alienate Malay voters, BN’s traditional base. Muhyiddin's resignation and Najib's jail term have heated up Malaysia politics in 2026. PAS is emerging as the primary vehicle for conservative Malay-Muslim aspirations.

Bersatu, the other main PN party that was once touted as a home for ex-UMNO members, has weakened due to infighting and breakaways. UMNO's credibility among the core Malay base has been damaged by being part of the federal government. UMNO has limited room for manoeuvre, given its role in government. It shares responsibility of Malaysia's economic performance, which is currently facing myriad pressures, mostly from uncertainties linked to the Iran war.

UMNO will have to shoulder blame for any economic downturn, for public dissatisfaction with rising costs, stagnant wages and a challenging job market





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Malaysian Politics UMNO BN Anwar Ibrahim Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Najib Razak 1MDB Scandal PAS Bersatu Muhyiddin's Resignation Najib's Jail Term Iran War Economic Performance Economic Downturn Rising Costs Stagnant Wages Challenging Job Market

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