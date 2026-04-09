Malaysian Worker Retrenched After Eight Years of Daily Commute to Singapore: 'My Biggest Fear is No Longer Having a Place to Go'

A Malaysian cross-border worker shares his experience of being retrenched after eight years of working in Singapore and commuting daily, highlighting the emotional and financial impact of job loss.

A Malaysia n cross-border worker , after dedicating eight years to working in Singapore , has been retrenched, prompting him to confront his deepest anxieties. The individual, a frequent contributor to the Facebook group 我的cpf够用吗 (Is my CPF sufficient?), chronicled his arduous daily commute and employment in a recent post. For eight years, he woke up at 4 am to begin the journey from Malaysia to Singapore , enduring long queues and traffic congestion at the Causeway.

He shared how the initial fatigue eventually gave way to a weary acceptance of the daily grind. Despite harboring aspirations of working closer to home in Malaysia, financial constraints and a significantly higher salary in Singapore kept him tethered to his job. He often pondered the purpose of his commute while trapped in Causeway traffic. The financial benefits of working in Singapore and supporting his family made him to suppress the desire to quit. The realization of the financial limitations in Malaysia led him to work in Singapore despite the hardship. \This routine abruptly ended when he was called to a meeting with HR. Due to the reduced orders for the factory, layoffs were expected. The company’s decision to relocate its production line back to Malaysia, without offering him a position, left him stunned. He felt a sense of irony as the prospect of returning home, which he had long desired, was offered in a manner that also meant the loss of his livelihood. The post reflects his current state of sadness and uncertainty, particularly regarding his ability to meet financial obligations. The underlying fear extends beyond the practical concerns of mortgage payments and expenses; the man is terrified of being made redundant in the job market at his age. He says before his greatest fear was being late to work, but now is not having a job. \The man’s story mirrors the experiences of many cross-border workers who face a daily struggle. Despite the difficulties, they persist, often driven by financial considerations and family commitments. The situation highlights the impact of economic shifts and company decisions on individual lives, especially those who make a significant commitment to their job. The sudden loss of employment forces the individual to confront his fears of becoming irrelevant and unable to contribute, as well as the practical challenges of securing new employment and managing finances. His experience is a reminder of the human cost of economic volatility and the importance of adapting to changing circumstances





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Retrenchment Cross-Border Worker Singapore Malaysia Job Loss Employment

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