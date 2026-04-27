Malaysians React as Controversial AirAsia Passenger Livestreams in KL After Flight Disruption

A Chinese passenger who caused a mid-flight altercation on AirAsia has arrived in Kuala Lumpur, sparking reactions as she livestreams her visit. The woman, who demanded Mandarin-speaking crew and was removed from the flight, has drawn attention for her social media posts, including a victory sign at the Petronas Twin Towers and videos of her spending Malaysian currency. Malaysians express hope for a peaceful stay amid concerns over her behavior.

A Chinese passenger who caused a disruption on an AirAsia flight has arrived in Kuala Lumpur , sparking mixed reactions from Malaysians. The woman, who gained notoriety after insisting on being addressed in Mandarin during the flight, livestreamed herself in front of the Petronas Twin Towers on April 26, using a beauty filter and making a victory sign.

She did not speak during the livestream but later shared videos of herself holding stacks of Malaysian currency, dining, and riding in a limousine, which drew further attention on social media platforms like Douyin and Threads. The incident began on April 22 when the woman, identified as Lee, was removed from AirAsia X Flight D7809 after refusing to comply with crew instructions and demanding Mandarin-speaking staff.

The plane returned to Chongqing Airport, causing a delay of over an hour before eventually landing in Kuala Lumpur. Lee later defended her actions on Douyin, questioning why she was at fault and demanding compensation for her time and financial losses. She also warned netizens against sharing images of her family members, adding to the controversy. Malaysian netizens have expressed concern over Lee's behavior, with some hoping she remains peaceful during her stay.

Threads user Ng Ker Yin commented, 'Hopefully Malaysians will be safe and sound from here,' while another user, A_good_netizen, urged her to avoid causing further trouble. Malaysia recently introduced a visa-free policy for Chinese citizens, allowing stays of up to 30 days per visit, though the total duration must not exceed 90 days within a 180-day period. The Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that this policy aims to curb informal work or unauthorized business activities by long-stay visitors.

Lee, in a separate livestream, stated she has no interest in e-commerce livestreaming and does not require additional income





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Airasia Kuala Lumpur Chinese Passenger Mandarin Dispute Livestream Controversy

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