Male cyclist riding against traffic on East Coast Road

According to Road Traffic (Bicycles) Rules, riding contrary to traffic flow is considered an offence. A dashcam footage has surfaced revealing a male cyclist disobeying traffic rules on East Coast Road. Another user pointed out that the cyclist's action, sticking out a right leg, could have caused an accident.

Riding against the flow of traffic is an offence under the Road Traffic (Bicycles) Rules A male cyclist was seen cycling against the flow of traffic along East Coast Park Service Road on Saturday (May 23).

Dashcam footage surfaced, showing a cyclist riding against the flow of traffic along the East Coast Park service road at about 5.15pm on Saturday (May 23). The cyclist's act and behaviour caused netizens to react. Dashcam footage shows a vehicle travelling uphill, a cyclist coming into sight, riding against the flow of traffic, and sticking out his right leg at the vehicle. NC Han, a Facebook user, called the cyclist's action 'totally unjustified'.

Several comments compared the cyclist's action to a dog easing itself. Thomas Tan urged the dashcam vehicle's driver to lodge a police report. Another user pointed out that the cyclist could have 'flown off' his bicycle if contact was made. Those found riding against the flow of traffic or without due regard for the safety of others may face penalties





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Pedestrian Cyclist Dashcam East Coast Road Road Traffic (Bicycles) Rules Traffic Rules Driving On Bicycle Lanes Driving Contraflow

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