Male lorry driver and motorcyclist in assistance role after Ayer Rajah Expressway accident

A 53-year-old male lorry driver and 47-year-old male motorcyclist are assisting with police investigations regarding an accident involving three lorries and a motorcycle along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE). Six people were taken to hospital and at least three lorries were involved in the accident.

A 53-year-old male lorry driver and 47-year-old male motorcyclist are assisting with police investigations. Six people were taken to hospital after an accident involving three lorries and a motorcycle along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Tuesday (May 12) morning.

At least three lorries were involved in the accident, with two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engines at the scene. Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and SCDF said they were alerted to a road traffic accident along the AYE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway, before the Benoi Road exit, at about 6.45am. Upon SCDF's arrival, a person was found trapped in the front seat of a lorry before being extricated using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Four male lorry passengers, aged between 36 and 63, a 47-year-old male motorcyclist and his 41-year-old male pillion rider were taken conscious to the hospital. A 53-year-old male lorry driver and the 47-year-old male motorcyclist are assisting with ongoing police investigations





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lorry Driver Motorcyclist Assistance Investigation Ayer Rajah Expressway Org Nel Capture Date Capture Time File Size Orientation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Minister Indranee Rajah's Remarks on Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup Spark CriticismMinister Indranee Rajah's recent comments as chair of the Government's workgroup to boost the national birth rate have sparked criticism from Singaporeans. They questioned why she, an unmarried and childless politician, was giving advice on marriage and parenthood.

Read more »

Loose load on tipper truck caused close call on Seletar ExpresswayA video of a driect header lorry with its load coming off while on the road shared on SGRV Admin has alerted the public about the importance of securing loads in Singapore.

Read more »

ICA officers reveal hidden contraband cigarettes in modified lorryEyewitness footage shows ICA officers taking down partitions and floorboards of a modified Malaysia-registered lorry at Tuas Checkpoint to reveal 2,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, suspected of being used to evade taxes and laws.

Read more »