Malfunctioning weather radar linked to turbulence-related deaths and injuries on SIA flight SQ321 in 2024

A report by the TSIB states that the turbulence was likely caused by a rapidly growing cloud, contributing to convective induced turbulence (CIT). The absence of weather radar returns and inadequate scanning of clouds by the flight crew might have contributed to their inability to predict and avoid the incident. SIA has initiated an investigation into the maintenance records and recommendations have been forwarded to manufacturers and airlines for implementation within 90 days.

The weather radar in the cockpit of Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321 malfunctioned in 2024, possibly leading to the death of a British national and injuries to other passengers during turbulence over southwest Myanmar.

According to the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) report, the Boeing 777-300ER was cruising at an altitude of 7.49am UTC the following day when it was struck by severe turbulence, causing injuries to 80 passengers out of a total of 229 on board. The flight crew declared mayday and landed in Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok





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Singapore Airlines Weather Radar Conventively Induced Turbulence Boeing 777 Flight SQ321 Death Injuries Turbulence Mayday Suvarnabhumi Airport

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