Man, 55, found guilty in child sexual abuse case

In a one-room flat, a 55-year-old man forcibly abused his stepdaughter, forcing her to perform sexual acts and outrage her modesty.

A 55-year-old man was found guilty on May 20th of outraging the modesty of his stepdaughter aged eight or nine, and forcing her to perform sexual acts.

The man was married to the victim's mother, making her his stepdaughter, and lived with them in a one-room flat. The man asked the victim to accompany him on a supposed 'prayer' mission to a new public housing unit where he locked the gate, blindfolded her, tied her hands together, and later sexually abused her. The victim suffered from suicidal tendencies, insomnia, and missed lessons due to the abuse.

The maximum penalty for the offence is between eight and 20 years in jail, including 12 strokes of the cane and/or a fine. Anyone convicted of outraging a person's modesty faces at least five years in jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of the punishments





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Man 55 Found Guilty Child Sexual Abuse Family Public Housing Unit Oraging Modesty Of A Person Prison Sentence Caning Victim Suffering

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