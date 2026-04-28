Man Allegedly Films Himself Naked on Shared Bicycle, Posts Videos Online

A young adult is under investigation after allegedly filming himself performing lewd acts while riding a shared bicycle naked and posting the videos on social media. The incident involved an Anywheel bicycle and potentially occurred on the campus of the National University of Singapore.

A disturbing incident has come to light involving a young adult who allegedly engaged in indecent and unlawful behavior while using a shared bicycle in Singapore.

According to a report received by AsiaOne from a concerned reader on Monday, April 27th, the individual filmed himself performing lewd acts on an Anywheel bicycle while cycling completely nude. The videos were then reportedly uploaded to his personal social media account on the platform X (formerly Twitter). The reader detailed that the footage captured the individual traveling along a covered walkway, brazenly displaying his actions for potential online consumption.

Further investigation revealed that the account, which previously boasted over 1,400 followers, has since been set to private, likely in an attempt to limit the spread of the offensive content. The situation escalated with the discovery of additional explicit material on the same X account. The reader noted that several nude photographs and videos, unrelated to the bicycle incident, appeared to have been taken on the campus of the National University of Singapore (NUS).

These posts allegedly depict the individual engaging in similar lewd acts in locations such as a restroom near a multi-purpose hall and at the University Cultural Centre. This raises serious concerns about the individual’s behavior and potential violations of university regulations, as well as broader public decency laws. The reader emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting the obscene nature of the acts and the potential health risks associated with the contamination of shared bicycles and public spaces.

The act of soiling the bicycle and the pavement, as depicted in one of the videos, adds another layer of concern regarding public hygiene and the responsibility of shared service providers. The reader specifically questioned whether the perpetrator was a student at NUS, given the evidence suggesting on-campus activity. Both Anywheel, the bicycle-sharing company, and the National University of Singapore have responded to the allegations.

Anywheel has officially reported the incident to the Singapore Police Force, who are currently conducting a thorough investigation. A spokesperson for NUS confirmed that the university was alerted to the obscene content circulating online and has initiated its own internal investigation to determine if a student is involved and to assess any potential breaches of university conduct. The actions of the individual are potentially punishable under Singaporean law.

Specifically, public nudity is a criminal offense, carrying a potential fine of up to $2,000 and/or imprisonment for a term of up to three months. The police investigation will likely focus on identifying the individual, gathering evidence, and determining the appropriate charges. This case underscores the challenges of monitoring and regulating online content, as well as the importance of responsible behavior in public spaces and the proper use of shared resources.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential for misuse of technology and the need for vigilance in protecting public decency and hygiene





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