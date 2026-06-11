Man Allegedly Offered $200 to Bribe His Way into Singapore

A man from China who was denied entry at Woodlands Checkpoint allegedly tried to bribe his way into the country. Lin Zekun, 34, offered $200 to an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer on May 18. He was charged with one count of offering a bribe under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A man from China who was denied entry at Woodlands Checkpoint allegedly tried to bribe his way into the country. Lin Zekun, 34, purportedly offered $200 to an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer at the checkpoint on May 18.

At the State Courts on Thursday (June 11), Lin was charged with one count of offering a bribe under the Prevention of Corruption Act. In a statement on Wednesday, the Corrupt Practices Investigative Bureau (CPIB) said ICA Inspector Goh Hee Chuah rejected the bribe and referred the case to the anti-graft agency. The bureau said it looks into all corruption related complaints and reports, including anonymous ones.

Reports should include the following information where possible: Where, when and how the alleged corrupt act happened; who was involved and what were their roles; and what was the bribe given and the favour shown. Under the law, the identity of the complainant is protected, unless the person makes a false statement in their report. Complainants may choose to remain anonymous





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Bribe Prevention Of Corruption Act Immigration And Checkpoints Authority State Courts Corrupt Practices Investigative Bureau Corruption Anonymous Reports

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