Man arrested for attempting to break into Tesla at Marina Bay car park

A 46-year-old man was arrested for attempting to break into a Tesla at a Marina Bay car park. The incident occurred on Saturday (June 13) when the car owner, Zhang Yili, received a phone alert indicating that someone was attempting to open the vehicle's door. The police were called and a signal transmission device was found on the suspect.

The police arrested a 46-year-old man for attempted theft after he was allegedly caught loitering at a Marina Bay car park and trying to open a Tesla on Saturday (June 13).

The car owner, Zhang Yili, 39, said the incident occurred at around 7pm while she was attending GastroBeats with her husband and friends. She had parked at a nearby open-air car park. Zhang's car was in sentry mode when she received a phone alert at 7.23pm indicating that someone was attempting to open the vehicle's door.

Tesla's sentry mode is a security system that uses the car's exterior cameras and sensors to monitor and record suspicious activity while it is parked and locked. Upon reviewing camera footage, Zhang discovered that a man had been loitering near her vehicle and even pulled on the door handle. The suspect was seen lingering near the car for about 45 minutes before attempting to open the door.

Zhang also noticed that he was still walking around her vehicle while frequently observing his surroundings. He lingered nearby for about 10 minutes after she returned, watching her car intently. He walked away and came back several times, behaving suspiciously. Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police said they received a call for assistance at 11 Marina Boulevard at about 7.35pm.

Zhang was later informed by police that a signal transmission device was found on the suspect, though no further details were provided. She suspects the device may have been hidden in the man's shoulder bag, and that he may have used it to try to unlock her car. Zhang noted that her vehicle was likely targeted as there were several bags visible in the back seat. She added that car owners should always ensure their vehicles are properly locked.

Even in a relatively safe place like Singapore, we should not let our guard down completely, she added





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Tesla Marina Bay Car Park Attempted Theft Sentry Mode Signal Transmission Device

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