Man Arrested for Making Silent Calls to Police Hotlines

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for making more than 1,035 silent calls to police hotlines in April this year, using a foreign number to conceal his identity. Police are taking a serious view of such callers and are warning of the consequences. The man will be charged in court on May 13.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly making more than 1,035 silent calls to police hotlines in April this year, using a foreign number to conceal his identity.

The offence of transacting a SIM card for criminal activity carries a hefty fine of up to $10,000 and up to three years in jail. Police are warning of the serious consequences of making false or silent calls to officers to obstruct their duties. Extensive ground enquiries led to his arrest. The man will be charged in court on May 13





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Arrested Silent Calls Police Hotlines Foreign Number Obstructing Public Servants Tracing Calls Making False Calls Serious Consequences

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